CBS Austin

Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
northcountyoutlook.com

Work completed on State Ave. bridge

Roadwork is now complete on the State Avenue bridge that goes over Quilceda Creek after months of construction work. The area between 100th Street and 104th Street has now been widened to five lanes with the project almost done. “Most of the work is complete now,” said Max Phan, assistant...
MyNorthwest

Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community

This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
msn.com

Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99

Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
gigharbornow.org

Natural gas line project to create traffic delays, noise

Drivers can expect delays as Puget Sound Energy installs a natural gas main along Burnham Drive this fall. The 1.2-mile pipe will start at PSE’s peak shaving plant across from the women’s prison, where natural gas is stored and withdrawn in winter when customer use is highest. Then it runs under Highway 16, the Cushman Trail and North Creek to Burnham. It will then follow Burnham south to about Donkey Creek Park at the north end of downtown Gig Harbor. The 6-inch or 8-inch pipe will connect to the existing system. Most of the pipe will be installed via direct bury in public right-of-way by PSE contractor InfraSource.
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews battle house fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
kirklandreporter.com

City of Kirkland wants feedback on proposal of $20 car tab to fund ‘priority’ projects

The Kirkland City Council seeks to accelerate investments that they say will enhance the city’s walkability while reducing the community’s energy consumption and is considering implementing a $20 vehicle licensing fee to pay for the 45 highest priority projects identified in the City’s Safer Routes to School Action Plans and Active Transportation Plan.
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...

