Drivers can expect delays as Puget Sound Energy installs a natural gas main along Burnham Drive this fall. The 1.2-mile pipe will start at PSE’s peak shaving plant across from the women’s prison, where natural gas is stored and withdrawn in winter when customer use is highest. Then it runs under Highway 16, the Cushman Trail and North Creek to Burnham. It will then follow Burnham south to about Donkey Creek Park at the north end of downtown Gig Harbor. The 6-inch or 8-inch pipe will connect to the existing system. Most of the pipe will be installed via direct bury in public right-of-way by PSE contractor InfraSource.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO