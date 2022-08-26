Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
CBS Austin
Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
SDOT removing illegally placed concrete blocks, building protected bike lanes
The Seattle Department of Transportation will build protected bike lanes in the Delridge district after many streets were recently obstructed by illegal concrete blocks used to deter people living in RVs from parking. The blocks were initially placed along Southwest Andover Street in June after the city of Seattle removed...
northcountyoutlook.com
Work completed on State Ave. bridge
Roadwork is now complete on the State Avenue bridge that goes over Quilceda Creek after months of construction work. The area between 100th Street and 104th Street has now been widened to five lanes with the project almost done. “Most of the work is complete now,” said Max Phan, assistant...
Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community
This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
msn.com
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
gigharbornow.org
Natural gas line project to create traffic delays, noise
Drivers can expect delays as Puget Sound Energy installs a natural gas main along Burnham Drive this fall. The 1.2-mile pipe will start at PSE’s peak shaving plant across from the women’s prison, where natural gas is stored and withdrawn in winter when customer use is highest. Then it runs under Highway 16, the Cushman Trail and North Creek to Burnham. It will then follow Burnham south to about Donkey Creek Park at the north end of downtown Gig Harbor. The 6-inch or 8-inch pipe will connect to the existing system. Most of the pipe will be installed via direct bury in public right-of-way by PSE contractor InfraSource.
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
Homeowners in Thurston County are asking for higher taxes. Here's why
OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than a dozen property owners went before Thurston County commissioners Tuesday with an unusual request: They all wanted their taxes raised to create a Lake Offut Management District. The homeowners want to give the county funding, as well as the authority to clean weeds, pollution...
Crews battle house fire in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
kirklandreporter.com
City of Kirkland wants feedback on proposal of $20 car tab to fund ‘priority’ projects
The Kirkland City Council seeks to accelerate investments that they say will enhance the city’s walkability while reducing the community’s energy consumption and is considering implementing a $20 vehicle licensing fee to pay for the 45 highest priority projects identified in the City’s Safer Routes to School Action Plans and Active Transportation Plan.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
