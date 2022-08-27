ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info

Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois parents rally against DCFS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
WCIA

Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
1470 WMBD

COVID-19 cases decline, area community spread changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to move downward slowly. The Illinois Department of Public Health says as of Friday, another 24,297 new cases were reported in the state in the last week — down less than 1,000 from the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Pritzker signs bill to improve nursing homes in Illinois

More help could be on the way for nursing home residents and staff members in Illinois thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor signed House Bill 246, better known as the Nursing Home Rate Reform Bill, into law Tuesday afternoon in Chicago. The bill plans to bring more than $700 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents In Illinois | 2022

Getting to the level of superintendents in any field or career is everyone’s dream. One of the most compelling reasons, in many people’s opinions, to consider running for the position of superintendent is the possibility of serving as a leader and ensuring the safety of the most important assets in the community, namely the children and the future of the community.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More

In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

First woman holds CEO position at Health Alliance Medical Plans

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Sinead Rice Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans. She is the first woman to hold the CEO position with the organization. Rice Madigan served for four years as COO, with 15 years of experience within the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WOMI Owensboro

This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy