Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
KFVS12
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
spectrumnews1.com
Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon
Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
Divisive rhetoric and the campaign for Illinois governor
Jeremy Gorner, political reporter for the Chicago Tribune, and Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, join Capitol Connection to discuss the divisive political rhetoric from the Illinois State Fair.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Illinois planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
Illinois is planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities, ultimately sealing off wells no longer capable of producing enough fuel to help the state profit.
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
1470 WMBD
COVID-19 cases decline, area community spread changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to move downward slowly. The Illinois Department of Public Health says as of Friday, another 24,297 new cases were reported in the state in the last week — down less than 1,000 from the week before.
Pritzker signs bill to improve nursing homes in Illinois
More help could be on the way for nursing home residents and staff members in Illinois thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor signed House Bill 246, better known as the Nursing Home Rate Reform Bill, into law Tuesday afternoon in Chicago. The bill plans to bring more than $700 […]
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents In Illinois | 2022
Getting to the level of superintendents in any field or career is everyone’s dream. One of the most compelling reasons, in many people’s opinions, to consider running for the position of superintendent is the possibility of serving as a leader and ensuring the safety of the most important assets in the community, namely the children and the future of the community.
Illinois family of 6, killed in car crash, laid to rest Monday
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — A funeral was held Monday for six members of the same family who were killed in a fiery crash in McHenry County last month. The Dobosz family was on their way to Minnesota when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on I-90, near Hampshire. Lauren Dobosz and her four […]
As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More
In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
WAND TV
First woman holds CEO position at Health Alliance Medical Plans
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Sinead Rice Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans. She is the first woman to hold the CEO position with the organization. Rice Madigan served for four years as COO, with 15 years of experience within the...
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
