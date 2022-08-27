Read full article on original website
ottumwaradio.com
Labor Day Closings Announced for Ottumwa
The city of Ottumwa announced closings for Labor Day. City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall, Ottumwa Cemetery, the Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro, the Ottumwa / Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will all be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. Regular...
tspr.org
ADM closes Keokuk plant; will provide help to laid off workers
ADM said it will provide severance pay and try to find jobs for its displaced workers in Keokuk. A spokesperson from the food processor and commodities trading corporation said the company wants to find jobs for the 70 full-time employees who had worked at the ADM Milling Co. in Keokuk.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KBUR
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
3 News Now
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
ktvo.com
Semi carrying pigs overturns in Ottumwa Monday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A tractor-trailer loaded with pigs tipped over on a busy roundabout Monday afternoon in Ottumwa. Around 12 p.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the crash on the Highway 34-63 roundabout. When KTVO arrived on scene, the traffic...
KCCI.com
Volunteer fire department in Mahaska County responds to one of its own
BARNES CITY, Iowa — Barnes City is down a volunteer firefighter and a contagious laugh around the station following a medical emergency Saturday in which firefighters responded to try to help one of their own. Gary DeCook, who had served on the Barnes City Volunteer Fire Department for 17...
kmaland.com
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
khqa.com
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Daily Iowan
Iowa election officials navigating new GOP election law ahead of midterms
As Iowa election officials prepare for the midterm elections, county auditors could face criminal penalties under a recent law passed in the GOP-controlled legislature. Senate File 413, signed in March 2021, made it illegal for election officials to fail to follow state guidance and state election laws. They could face up to 5 years in jail and a fine of at least $750 but not more than $7,500.
KCJJ
Oxford man reportedly soiled himself when getting tested for OWI
An Oxford man has been arrested on an OWI warrant stemming from an August 19th incident where he allegedly had to be transported to a local hospital by ambulance after passing out and soiling himself. The arrest report indicates that 54-year-old Steven Wright of Highway 6 Northwest was found passed...
cbs2iowa.com
Crash shuts down northbound I-380 near Swisher
SWISHER, Iowa — Authorities are on the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-380 at the Swisher exit. Traffic is being detoured on and off the interstate at the exit. Right now there's no word on how many vehicles were involved or how many were injured.
ktvo.com
Clark County, Mo., man avoids attempted murder charge; found guilty of domestic assault
MEMPHIS, Mo. — UPDATE:. A Clark County, Missouri man who police say repeatedly beat a woman and attempted to choke her with a piece of wire has avoided an attempted murder charge. Kenneth Leo Spring, of Luray, Missouri, faced a second-degree attempted murder charge and two counts of first-degree...
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Mother, Grandmother Exposed Child to Extremely Filthy Conditions in Home
A mother and a grandmother were arrested after authorities say they lived in “extreme squalor” and exposed a 12-year-old child to unlivable conditions. Nancy Mather, 32, and Evalyn Mather, 72, have each been charged with neglect of a dependent person (Class C felony) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor).
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
KCJJ
UI Student arrested after being found passed out with no pants on
A University of Iowa law student pleaded guilty to public intoxication charges after responding officers allegedly found him passed out, naked from the waist down. Around 1:20 am Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Orchard Street for a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated male passed out in the entryway. They reportedly found 21-year-old Isaac Appel, wearing a t-shirt and nothing else, with scrapes on his knees and grass stains.
