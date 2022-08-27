Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Irish Food, Live Music & New Beer Releases to Celebrate Halfway to St Patrick’s Day!Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Fall River Bulldog Brought to Shelter As Stray & No One Came to Claim Him [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
It's the day of the week on Fun 107 that belongs to the animals on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are up for adoption, hoping to find a place to call home, and it's our mission to unite these animals with the perfect families. With the help of local shelters,...
dailyphew.com
This Is Brody, The Bristol Police Therapy Dog Who Dozed Off On His Own Swearing-In Ceremony
Meet Brody, a 3-month old chocolate labrador retriever puppy who has recently become Bristol Police Department’s new K-9 comfort dog. He had a whole swearing-in ceremony and everything! Unfortunately, this event happened on an early Monday morning, so you can guess how it all went. In April 6th, early...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s beloved “Landing Gift Shop & Chandlery” closing doors after 8 years
“Hi Friends, we here at ‘The Landing’ would like to thank all of you for the love 💕 and support you have given us and our artists and their families for the past 8 years. We would like to inform everyone that we will be closing our doors at the end of the month. We have a new landlord and he has envisioned a new use for the space.😊
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
Dartmouth Women Save 30 Baby Turtles From Getting Hit by Traffic
Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of UMass Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the turn onto Cross Road, they came across a nest where roughly 30 turtles had just hatched.
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Police find girl, 13, who went missing from children’s home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from a children’s home earlier this month has been found. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for DCYF, told ABC 6 News that Bella Whitbeck was located...
thelocalne.ws
Woman urges people to recognize signs of drowning after daughter runs into difficulties at Crane Beach
IPSWICH — A woman who said she almost drowned with her daughter at Crane Beach has urged people to recognize the signs of danger in the water. In a Tweet that went viral after the incident Saturday, Amanda Linehan said she considers herself lucky that both she and her daughter didn’t go under.
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
Watch: New Bedford Fisherman Drags Shark to Shore With His Bare Hands
New Bedford fishermen cast their lines at Horseneck Beach on Saturday night in search of striper fish, but they reeled in something a whole lot bigger. Michael Gil shared the story of his close encounter with a shark, and he caught it all on video. Michael Gil and his friend...
King Richard’s Faire Washing Well Wenches Comedy Duo Have Thrown in the Towel
This weekend marks the opening of a beloved tradition here in Massachusetts: King Richard's Faire. However, long-time fans of the faire will not be met with the antics of the Washing Well Wenches, Sprout and Gerty. In a Facebook post last week, the sketch-comedy duo announced that their time at...
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
ABC6.com
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
reportertoday.com
Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Sept. 6
The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Road Trip Worthy: Still Time to Meet Over 20 Life-Size Dinosaurs at the Dino Safari in Boston
Everyone loves dinosaurs, that’s just a fact of life; that’s why there are one hundred different Jurassic Park movies and we keep coming out with more and making them longer each time. Dinosaurs are cool and exciting regardless of age, making a life-size dinosaur expedition the perfect event...
WCVB
Young pumpkin king in Massachusetts prepping gourd for Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Some really big pumpkins are being prepared for entry into this year’s Topsfield Fair Giant Pumpkin Competition. One local gourd grower has quite the track record — despite his age. "Right now, it’s estimated at 1,020 pounds," said Henry Swenson. At just 20,...
