Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week Being Recognized August 28 – September 3

LINCOLN – A trio of Nebraska Native American non-profit organizations were listed as grant recipients for adult and youth grant funding or both. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, a total of $70.8 million in grant funding has been awarded to 166 Indian and Native American entities across the country. This will help provide employment and training services to low-income and unemployed Native American adults and youth – including American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian adults and youth – and create pathways to middle-class careers.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO