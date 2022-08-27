Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week Being Recognized August 28 – September 3

Read full article on original website
NSP Inviting State Fair Visitors To Stop By Several Booths
GRAND ISLAND – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are staying busying providing safety and recruiting messages during this year’s State Fair. According to a release from NSP, the Nebraska State Fair continues through Labor Day on Monday, September 5. Officials state the State Fair is an exciting...
Grant Funding To Benefit Winnebago, Ponca, Omaha Tribes Of Nebraska; Expand Employment, Training Services For Low-Income, Unemployed Native Americans
LINCOLN – A trio of Nebraska Native American non-profit organizations were listed as grant recipients for adult and youth grant funding or both. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, a total of $70.8 million in grant funding has been awarded to 166 Indian and Native American entities across the country. This will help provide employment and training services to low-income and unemployed Native American adults and youth – including American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian adults and youth – and create pathways to middle-class careers.
Public School Proud Campaign Launched By NSEA
LINCOLN – Over the weekend the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) announced the launch of an outreach campaign. According to a release, this will highlight how public schools are providing opportunities for all students and the power of public education to transform lives and create a more just and inclusive society.
Blue Devils Fall Tuesday, Prepare For Back-To-Back Road Games In Early September
WAYNE – For the sixth straight time early in the season, the Wayne High softball team competed on their home diamond. From the Wayne Softball Complex, it was a Class C showdown Tuesday night as WHS welcomed in Bishop Neumann. The visiting Cavaliers broke a 1-1 tie in the...
