Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech school district trains for reunification method
Sussex Technical School District employees attended the Delaware Emergency Management Agency’s comprehensive school safety program Aug. 25 and 26 to promote the statewide adoption of the Standard Reunification Method created by I Love You Guys Foundation. The foundation was started by Ellen and John Michael Keyes, who lost their...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
Cape Gazette
Griffin Higgins Team welcomes Brigit Taylor
The Griffin Higgins Team at Keller Williams Realty announced Brigit Taylor as its new director of expansion. A partner of Keller Williams Realty Delaware and Maryland Beaches Market Centers, Taylor joins the team with 27 years of real estate experience. With Taylor’s expertise on board, the Griffin Higgins Team will...
Cape Gazette
Things to do This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's hard to believe we're currently talking about things to do over Labor Day Weekend here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and other towns and municipalities throughout the region. I mean, wasn't it just Memorial Day a couple of weeks ago?. As far as annual festivals and events go,...
Cape Gazette
55plus 2022 Coming Soon!
Our annual 55+ publication is packed with useful information for Delmarva seniors, spotlights on local residents, and tips & tricks for living your best 55+ life here in the Cape Region. Reserve your advertising space by Friday, September 23rd!. 12,500+ copies insert into Cape Gazette October 21st, distributed throughout the...
