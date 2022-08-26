EXCLUSIVE: Grand jury indicts Rankin County tax assessor on sexual battery following 3 On Your Side investigation

Read full article on original website
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newton County. It happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near 494 Grennie Morrow Road in Lawrence. A statement from the agency said only that MBI is assessing “this critical incident and gathering evidence.”. MBI...
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
Newton approves city having ‘resort status’
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in the city of Newton Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a measure that affects alcohol sales there. The unofficial vote was 176 in favor and 38 against Newton having “resort status”. That means restaurants and hotels will be able to to serve mixed drinks and higher alcohol content beverages ‘by the glass’.
Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
Work at Jackson water plant could mean ‘no water at times’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who rely on water in Jackson could see a fluctuation in water pressure resulting in no water “at times,” while state and federal agencies work to repair the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. It’s the city’s largest water facility and serves 43,000 connections....
MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency provided updates on response efforts at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. On Monday night, Gov. Reeves held an emergency press briefing urging Jackson residents not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency...
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state is stepping in to help as Jackson’s water system is teetering on collapse. Gov. Tate Reeves held an emergency press conference Monday night, hours after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said production at the city’s main treatment facility had been cut due to complications from Pearl River flooding.
Renewed push for One Lake project in wake of latest Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl River flooding leads to a question of whether it could be prevented. Depending on whom you ask, the answer is yes, and the One Lake project is what’s being touted as that possible solution. As a reminder, it is a major flood control and...
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During an emergency press briefing on Monday night, Governor Tate Reeves urged Jackson residents not to drink tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing. “Do not drink the water,” Governor Reeves emphatically said. “In too many cases, it is...
Alcohol vote set for Tuesday in Newton
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens of the city of Newton will vote Tuesday on a measure that will determine if the sale of alcohol by the glass will be allowed at restaurants and hotels.. Voting will be done at the historic Newton Depot. The co-owner of Zack Garvin’s Steakhouse said...
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s water system is in a state of emergency, inundated with boil water notices and water pressure issues stemming from complications at the O.B Curtis Water Plant - the city’s main treatment center. And just days before departing for their season...
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State, Southern Mississippi and Ole Miss will hit the field this Saturday in their season openers. Ole Miss should have the easiest time while MSU will have a revenge game to play. USM will host Golden Eagle graduate and also former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze’s Liberty University.
East Central hoping to see their “mature freshman” group step up under the lights
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors are less than 48 hours away from opening up the 2022 season. ECCC went 3-6 last season and lost four of those games by a touchdown or less. Being able to finish games strong is going to be key for the Warriors.
The Rockets and the Knights prepare to go head to head Friday night
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central will host West Lauderdale in their second game of the season Friday night. This match up is an old rivalry between the schools who are only thirty minutes apart. West Lauderdale Game Preview:. West Lauderdale does head into this game with some confidence since...
