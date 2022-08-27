Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Columbia Food and Music Festival set for Sept. 3
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Food, fun and a variety of musical acts will soon be taking place off Main Street in Columbia. The Columbia Food and Music Festival will debut on Sept. 3rd. The inaugural event will take place from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. “Our local businesses will be...
mageenews.com
Conservative Men’s Meeting of Simpson County
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Members of the Conservative Men’s of Simpson County are hosting a meeting Tuesday, August 30, 2002. The event will take place at Eason’s Fish House starting at 6:00 p.m.
WTOK-TV
Martha Sue Sharp
Martha Sue Sharp, age 86, of Laurel, Mississippi passed away August 27, 2022. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North has been entrusted with her care. Martha Sue Burney was born September 1935 in Florence, Alabama. As a young adult, Sue relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana where she married and started a beautiful family. She was married to her husband, Edward Levell Sharp, for 66 years. Levell proceeded her in death in January of this year. Sue was a Christian who enjoyed spending time in devotion and bible study. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her growing family, and hosting holiday celebrations.
impact601.com
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
actionnews5.com
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening. Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on...
Police investigating after Mississippi lawn care worker killed while on the job. Leaf blower was found still running on his back.
Police are investigating the death of a lawn care worker who was shot and killed while on the job. The leaf blower the victim was operating was still running on his back when officers responded to reports of the shooting. Gulfport Police are investigating the death of Kelvin Simmons Jr.,...
WDAM-TV
2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
One person dies in early morning rollover accident on Mississippi interstate
One person was killed in an early morning vehicle accident on the interstate Monday. Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County. Uvatira Watson, 27, of Hattiesburg, was killed when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving north on the interstate...
WLBT
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
WDAM-TV
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program
Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
fox40jackson.com
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) – A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
WDAM-TV
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month. Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue. “I was...
prentissheadlight.com
Bassfield man arrested after school bus crash
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 84 in Lawrence County involving a school bus Wednesday morning. A 1994 Nissan Altima driven by 29-year-old Zachary Green of Bassfield, was traveling west on Highway 84 when it collided with a 2019 School bus driven by 40-year-old Patrick Bridges of Silver Creek, also traveling west. Three school bus passengers were transported to Lawrence County Hospital with minor injuries. Zachary Green was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI, careless driving, and no proof of liability insurance.
WDAM-TV
Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.
mississippifreepress.org
Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat
Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
