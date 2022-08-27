ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Columbia Food and Music Festival set for Sept. 3

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Food, fun and a variety of musical acts will soon be taking place off Main Street in Columbia. The Columbia Food and Music Festival will debut on Sept. 3rd. The inaugural event will take place from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. “Our local businesses will be...
COLUMBIA, MS
mageenews.com

Conservative Men’s Meeting of Simpson County

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Members of the Conservative Men’s of Simpson County are hosting a meeting Tuesday, August 30, 2002. The event will take place at Eason’s Fish House starting at 6:00 p.m.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Martha Sue Sharp

Martha Sue Sharp, age 86, of Laurel, Mississippi passed away August 27, 2022. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North has been entrusted with her care. Martha Sue Burney was born September 1935 in Florence, Alabama. As a young adult, Sue relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana where she married and started a beautiful family. She was married to her husband, Edward Levell Sharp, for 66 years. Levell proceeded her in death in January of this year. Sue was a Christian who enjoyed spending time in devotion and bible study. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her growing family, and hosting holiday celebrations.
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible

LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Columbia, MS
WDAM-TV

2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Christmas#Festival#Ice Rinks#Wdam
WLBT

Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
Magnolia State Live

Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program

Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) – A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WDAM-TV

GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month. Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue. “I was...
RICHTON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Bassfield man arrested after school bus crash

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 84 in Lawrence County involving a school bus Wednesday morning. A 1994 Nissan Altima driven by 29-year-old Zachary Green of Bassfield, was traveling west on Highway 84 when it collided with a 2019 School bus driven by 40-year-old Patrick Bridges of Silver Creek, also traveling west. Three school bus passengers were transported to Lawrence County Hospital with minor injuries. Zachary Green was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI, careless driving, and no proof of liability insurance.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.
PERRY COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy