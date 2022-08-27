ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Colorado Government
94.3 The X

What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?

California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers

Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#Welcome Sign#Coloradans#Raton Pass
94.3 The X

Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666

Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?

If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
94.3 The X

The Classic Pink Sugar Cookie Is Back At Crumbl Cookies

In April, fans of popular cookie shop, Crumbl Cookies were disappointed (to say the least) to find out that their go-to stop for cookies would be getting rid of one particular beloved, classic cookie... The pink sugar cookie. The reason? Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder and CEO Jason McGowan shared the above...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

25 Things to Take With You When Hiking a 14er in Colorado

Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared. When it comes to having the necessary gear, it's better to overpack than to be without something you really want or need. At the same time, hikers want to also avoid having an overly heavy load.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Structure on I-25 Between HWY 34 and Crossroads Sparks Curiosity

With all of the construction that's been taking place over the past few years, traveling on I-25 throughout northern Colorado can be a nightmare at times. A structure that's being built on the side of the highway has caught many people's attention but they remain curious as to how it fits into the overall I-25 North improvement project.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy