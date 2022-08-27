Read full article on original website
Related
Former Colorado Drive-In is Now An Amazing Inn with Movies, Get it?
Everything old is becoming new again including this former drive-in movie theater in Colorado. Frontier Drive-In has transformed into Frontier Drive-Inn, a new hotspot where guests can catch a movie and stay overnight in a luxury steelmaster shed or yurt with an incredible view of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
94.3 The X
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
94.3 The X
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
Colorado’s 10 Most Iconic Restaurants According to Uncover Colorado
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, we celebrated Iconic American Restaurants Day. Colorado is home to a number of food venues that could easily be described as icons. Here's a look a the top 10 "Most Iconic" restaurants in Colorado, according to to Uncover Colorado. You'll recognize some of these names in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Try These Fun Hikes the Next Time You Visit Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs is a year-round destination for Coloradans who love hiking in the great outdoors. It's still one of the most popular destinations in the state. No matter when you are headed over to 'Little London' you will be close to some of Colorado's most popular outdoor features. The mountains...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Classic Pink Sugar Cookie Is Back At Crumbl Cookies
In April, fans of popular cookie shop, Crumbl Cookies were disappointed (to say the least) to find out that their go-to stop for cookies would be getting rid of one particular beloved, classic cookie... The pink sugar cookie. The reason? Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder and CEO Jason McGowan shared the above...
25 Things to Take With You When Hiking a 14er in Colorado
Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared. When it comes to having the necessary gear, it's better to overpack than to be without something you really want or need. At the same time, hikers want to also avoid having an overly heavy load.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Tik Tok Challenge Targets Thefts Of These Cars In Colorado
Keep your hands to yourself, not only was it the name of a great song from the 1980's it was one of the first things we all learned (or should have learned) from our Mom when we were kids. Sadly, there are a lot of people who didn't learn this...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
This Colorado Town Got Completely Erased by a Devastating Avalanche
It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
Structure on I-25 Between HWY 34 and Crossroads Sparks Curiosity
With all of the construction that's been taking place over the past few years, traveling on I-25 throughout northern Colorado can be a nightmare at times. A structure that's being built on the side of the highway has caught many people's attention but they remain curious as to how it fits into the overall I-25 North improvement project.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0