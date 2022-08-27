ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 1

Related
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman With Tiger Woods Watching Serena Williams

Tiger Woods is watching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player ever, is in the second round of the U.S. Open. She's currently playing at Arthur Ashe, with the match airing on ESPN. Woods is one of several celebrities in attendance. Woods...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Klayman
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today

The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
GOLF
Sportico

LIV Joins Phil Mickelson’s Lawsuit and Changes Litigation Trajectory

When Judge Beth Labson Freeman held a hearing two weeks ago concerning LIV golfers suing the PGA Tour, much of the discussion centered on a party not in the room: LIV Golf. That has changed. The Saudi-backed league recently joined the high-profile antitrust case headlined by Phil Mickelson, and LIV’s addition comes with advantages and risks for the plaintiffs. On Aug. 26, attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a 118-page amended complaint, 23 days after they filed their original, 106-page complaint. While LIV is a new plaintiff, four golfers—Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak—have withdrawn. Perez and Ortiz told journalists...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Channel#Masters#British#Saudi Arabian
Golf.com

5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately

Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse

Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Davis Love III discusses LIV Golf, Greg Norman

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
GOLF
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: An equipment record was set at the Tour Championship

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Rory McIlroy was the lone winner on Sunday at the Tour Championship. On the equipment side, however, you could contend there were multiple winners. TaylorMade laid claim to McIlroy’s incredible season — Scheffler’s as well — and saw its carbon-fiber face Stealth take the top two spots in the FedEx Cup standings. TaylorMade was the obvious 1A equipment winner.
GOLF
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: It’s a back-handed game

As I observe the vast majority of mid- to high-handicap golfers, I see the same approach to striking a golf ball, that is an over-reliance on their natural eye-hand coordination. Maybe that starts with the notion that the game is “right-handed” for most golfers, so they feel that this dominant hand is the driving force in the golf swing. (For you 8-9 percent of golfers that play “left-handed,” you likely do that because your left hand is your master hand, correct?)
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy