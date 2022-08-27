Read full article on original website
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Photos: Meet The Woman With Tiger Woods Watching Serena Williams
Tiger Woods is watching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player ever, is in the second round of the U.S. Open. She's currently playing at Arthur Ashe, with the match airing on ESPN. Woods is one of several celebrities in attendance. Woods...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
Harold Varner III Certainly Didn’t Hold Back on Why He Left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Harold Varner III was more candid than most on why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The post Harold Varner III Certainly Didn’t Hold Back on Why He Left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
Golfer suspected of cheating in wild disqualification incident at Q-School
‘You come to a fire pit to hear a story, or tell one. This Fire Pit collects them.’. So say Monday Q-school king, Ryan French and his band of associates, the respected bunch including Matt Ginella and Alan Shipnuck, the journalist that broke the golfing internet with that Phil Mickelson story.
Scottie Scheffler earned a record-setting amount of money during the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season
Scottie Scheffler had a breakout season for the ages on the PGA Tour in 2022. The 26-year-old from Dallas, Texas, won four times, including the Masters, and he has held the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking since his third victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. He became one of the Tour’s new young stars.
Golf.com
Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today
The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
LIV Joins Phil Mickelson’s Lawsuit and Changes Litigation Trajectory
When Judge Beth Labson Freeman held a hearing two weeks ago concerning LIV golfers suing the PGA Tour, much of the discussion centered on a party not in the room: LIV Golf. That has changed. The Saudi-backed league recently joined the high-profile antitrust case headlined by Phil Mickelson, and LIV’s addition comes with advantages and risks for the plaintiffs. On Aug. 26, attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a 118-page amended complaint, 23 days after they filed their original, 106-page complaint. While LIV is a new plaintiff, four golfers—Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak—have withdrawn. Perez and Ortiz told journalists...
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Rory McIlroy condemns LIV Golf for 'ripping the game apart' after extraordinary Tour Championship victory
In the months since the establishment of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, men's golf has divided itself into two rival camps -- those who form a part of LIV Golf and those still party to the PGA Tour.
Golf Channel
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley addresses 'strong opposition' to LIV players at Wentworth
On Sunday at East Lake, Rory McIlroy – the most high-profile and outspoken advocate of the PGA Tour – painted a vivid picture of the anticipated vibe at next week’s BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. “I hate what it's doing to the game of...
golfmagic.com
"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse
Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
Listen: Dottie Pepper Discusses LIV Golf and the U.S. Senior Women's Open
The CBS Sports commentator and author has strong opinions on the continuing battle atop the men's game.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Davis Love III discusses LIV Golf, Greg Norman
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf.com
Wall-to-Wall Equipment: An equipment record was set at the Tour Championship
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Rory McIlroy was the lone winner on Sunday at the Tour Championship. On the equipment side, however, you could contend there were multiple winners. TaylorMade laid claim to McIlroy’s incredible season — Scheffler’s as well — and saw its carbon-fiber face Stealth take the top two spots in the FedEx Cup standings. TaylorMade was the obvious 1A equipment winner.
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: It’s a back-handed game
As I observe the vast majority of mid- to high-handicap golfers, I see the same approach to striking a golf ball, that is an over-reliance on their natural eye-hand coordination. Maybe that starts with the notion that the game is “right-handed” for most golfers, so they feel that this dominant hand is the driving force in the golf swing. (For you 8-9 percent of golfers that play “left-handed,” you likely do that because your left hand is your master hand, correct?)
