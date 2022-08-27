Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May and ever since then fans have been waiting to see if they could return to the company. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H took over creative it’s been expected that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions would be making a comeback at some point.
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star Expected To Get Big Push
For weeks now the stars of the women’s division have been competing in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and the tournament came to an end on Monday night. Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez faced off against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the finals on Raw and it was Aliyah & Raquel who walked out with the gold.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: That’s A Wrap: AEW Star Set For Return After Long Absence
He would be welcomed back. There are a lot of talented stars in AEW, to the point where it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. With so many wrestlers, it takes someone extra special to stand out and that is the case with a few members of the roster. Some of those wrestlers will occasionally take some time away from television for one reason or another, but now one of them is on the way back.
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Does Not Care If AEW Fines Him For Calling WWE Brand A 'Passion Product'
William Regal was part of WWE for over two decades and helped many next-generation talents along the way. "So, if they want to try and take me up on this, take me up on it and if I get fired from the company I'm working for now for sticking up [for them], then so be it," Regal stated on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain". "'NXT UK' was a passion project of mine, to give a decent place for British and European talent to get a pipeline so they could go to WWE and have the charmed life that I've had. If they don't like that, then they can get stuffed ... This was all done for the right reasons. How it's played out is an unfortunate thing."
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 29, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 29, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with some highlights of last week’s main event between Edge & Damian Priest. Dolph Ziggler & Finn Balor starts the match off, Balor sends Ziggler to the mat. Ziggler fires back with a kick before both men tag in their partners. Damian Priest delivers several kicks to AJ Styles in the corner before Styles delivers a dropkick. He sends Priest to the outside, then delivers a forearm that takes us to a break.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Will Reform Title-Winning Tag Team At WWE Clash At The Castle
Back in the day, Edge and Rey Mysterio were two of the legendary "SmackDown" Six. From 2002 to 2004 Mysterio, Edge, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and Chavo Guerrero were featured heavily on "SmackDown" in some of the most critically acclaimed matches at the time. Edge and Mysterio even formed a tag team that went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Now, after this past Monday's "Raw", the former tag team champions will reunite.
ComicBook
Controversial Finish to Title Change on WWE Raw
For the first time in over three months, WWE has Women's Tag Team Champions. August has been home to the WWE Women's Tag Title tournament, a bracket-style series of matches to determine a new pair of titleholders after Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the championships in May. Many joked that the tournament was cursed from the get-go, as NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were deemed "medically unavailable" to compete. They would be replaced by Gigi Dolan and Jacey Jayne, who defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round, but were also forced to exit the tournament due to injuries.
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company
WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Returning to the Company Soon
Samoa Joe will be returning to All Elite Wrestling, giving the promotion yet another top star to look forward to. The reigning ROH TV Champion has been away filming the adaptation of the video game “Twisted Metal” for the Peacock Network’s series. The showrunner, Michael Jonathan Smith, revealed in an image that was posted to Twitter that filming for the season is now officially complete.
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantell Believes Top WWE Heel Is About To Turn Babyface
WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as their top guy for years, however, now more than ever the Tribal Chief is seen as such. Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 725+ days, approaching two years soon, a feat that has not been accomplished in WWE since Hulk Hogan did such decades ago. Reigns has played the heel role for his entire reign, with this coming following "The Big Dog's" face run from 2014 to early 2020 that was not always so accepted by fans. However, some, such as Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, may not see the current situation lasting much longer.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Recent AEW Commentary Team Changes
Late in June, AEW switched up their commentary team by having Jim Ross call only the second hour of their weekly show, Dynamite. Some Rampage episodes were also called by him. Ross, on the other hand, is once again restricting his commentary to both Dynamite broadcasts. Dave Meltzer was asked about this situation and the recent wave of commentary team changes on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said AEW president Tony Khan would make the call that week on whether to switch up the announce team or keep them the same based on a gut feeling.
