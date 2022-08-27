ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deborah Freeman Sullivan
4d ago

Woww I didn't know that she was even here I would have loved to have been there woww I love everything about her and family. Truly Blessed 💜

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
Busta Rhymes added to much-anticipated hip hop concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – One hip-hop legend is good. Two is better. Three might be out of this world. Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “New York State of Mind Tour” is scheduled to hit Blossom Music Center on Sept. 7. Over the weekend, the show added yet another rap icon to the mix with Busta Rhymes serving as “special guest.”
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10

A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
St. Martin de Porres High School marching band participates in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event ahead of National Battle of the Bands

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Members of the marching band at St. Martin de Porres High School on Cleveland’s East Side took a trip to Texas this past weekend, with the help of Pepsi, to show off their skills ahead of one of the biggest annual events for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs): the National Battle of the Bands.
Fresh Fest Returns to Promote Locally Grown Food, Artists & Outdoor Fun

Sat 9/10 @ 1-9PM Fresh Fest launched in 2019 at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park, a project that has turned a chunk of empty land in the so-called “forgotten triangle” into a productive farm and recreational space. The event featured local food (including free fresh produce), vendors, yoga, tours of the greenhouses and a stage full of entertainment ranging from popular local bands such as Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band to national acts such as the late rapper Biz Markie in his last Cleveland appearance.
Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker

A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
