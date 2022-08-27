Read full article on original website
Deborah Freeman Sullivan
4d ago
Woww I didn't know that she was even here I would have loved to have been there woww I love everything about her and family. Truly Blessed 💜
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
'The Sound of Music' at Blossom Leads This Weekend's Classical Music Picks in Cleveland
Classical music concerts are on the thin side due to the Labor Day weekend but there are a couple of exciting events on the calendar. - On Saturday, September 3 at 7:00 pm, you can catch The Sound of Music, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic tale about the Von Trapp family in Austria during WW II. Andy Einhorn conducts and Victoria Bussert directs.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5)
Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds and the Cleveland National Air Show is back at Burke
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
Busta Rhymes added to much-anticipated hip hop concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – One hip-hop legend is good. Two is better. Three might be out of this world. Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “New York State of Mind Tour” is scheduled to hit Blossom Music Center on Sept. 7. Over the weekend, the show added yet another rap icon to the mix with Busta Rhymes serving as “special guest.”
Fresh Fest Cleveland Headliner Kid Capri Discusses His Illustrious Career
Hip-hop icon released his new album, 'The Love,' earlier this year
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
WKYC to Add Hourlong Newscast Anchored by Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell
New early evening lineup begins Sept. 12
Cleveland Jewish News
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
Winchester Music Tavern to Host Rock & Roll Card Show on Sunday
More than 40 dealers will attend the event
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
St. Martin de Porres High School marching band participates in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event ahead of National Battle of the Bands
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Members of the marching band at St. Martin de Porres High School on Cleveland’s East Side took a trip to Texas this past weekend, with the help of Pepsi, to show off their skills ahead of one of the biggest annual events for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs): the National Battle of the Bands.
coolcleveland.com
Fresh Fest Returns to Promote Locally Grown Food, Artists & Outdoor Fun
Sat 9/10 @ 1-9PM Fresh Fest launched in 2019 at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park, a project that has turned a chunk of empty land in the so-called “forgotten triangle” into a productive farm and recreational space. The event featured local food (including free fresh produce), vendors, yoga, tours of the greenhouses and a stage full of entertainment ranging from popular local bands such as Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band to national acts such as the late rapper Biz Markie in his last Cleveland appearance.
Cleveland Scene
Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker
A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
The Chocolate Bar in Cleveland shuts its doors permanently
After serving Downtown Cleveland for 13 years, The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed, according to a Facebook post the restaurant made Monday afternoon.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Watch: Cleveland zoo’s baby rhino gets the zoomies
A sweet moment in the rhino exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo was caught on camera this weekend.
The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed
For 13 years, people went to Chocolate Bar
