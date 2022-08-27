ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Mexico president proposes reforms to National Guard

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard, created as a nominal civilian force in 2019, would be transferred completely to the authority of the country’s military, according to a legislative reform submitted to the Congress by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Mexico’s defense ministry would...
Memo To Democrats: It’s The Health Care, Stupid

New polling from 1 of the Democratic Party’s largest ace PACs has a wide connection for the enactment arsenic they participate the homestretch of the 2022 midterm elections: wellness care, wellness care, wellness care. The survey of voters successful large battleground states conducted by Priorities USA and Data for...
