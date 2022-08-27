Read full article on original website
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
WINSTON SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, is celebrating its place in sports history as the inventor of the world’s first hoodie. As the originator and as the brand who carries the standard of excellence within the hoodie category, Champion is launching the “Be Your Own” campaign as an ode to the hoodie. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005125/en/ Champion Athleticwear, launches new “Be Your Own” campaign to celebrate over 80 years in sports history as the inventor of the world’s first hoodie (Photo: Business Wire)
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Global freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics is changing the name of its independent subsidiary, Summit Expedited Logistics, to AIT Truckload Solutions, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005168/en/ Summit Expedited Logistics is now AIT Truckload Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — More fires burned in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest this August than in any month in nearly five years, thanks to a surge in illegal deforestation. Satellite sensors detected 33,116 fires according to Brazil’s national space institute. The dry season months of August and September are usually worst for both deforestation and fire.
