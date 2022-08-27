ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

kqennewsradio.com

FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Local
Oregon Health
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Ashland, OR
Government
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

2022 Bear Creek Salmon Festival at North Mountain Park

It has been a rough two years, to say the least, but some good things are coming back!. At North Mountain Park, monarchs are back in our gardens, field trips are back in the spring, and our favorite family event will be coming back this October. The Bear Creek Salmon...
ASHLAND, OR
#Lithia Park#Parks And Rec#In The Water#Bacteria#Diseases#General Health#The Swim Reservoir
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for August 31, 2022

TID ceased water delivery on August 19. There has been no measurable precipitation at the Ashland water treatment plant or at the NWS observation station at the Ashland wastewater treatment plant since July 5. There was a temporary reduction of TAP input into Ashland’s water supply on August 30, but...
NWS
Herald and News

Klamath Falls funeral home offers eco-friendly aquamation

When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian. But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
Health
Health
Politics
Politics
KTVL

Rum Creek fire causes community staples to close for the next two weeks

Merlin, Or. — Most people and businesses would give up if they did not have such a loving community to support them in the middle of trying times. As Galice Resort faces yet another year of constant fires, the business owners have been forced yet again to evacuate their lodge on Friday, Aug. 26.
MERLIN, OR
mybasin.com

KCFD #1 Responds to Fire on Main Street

Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to a fire yesterday afternoon around 3pm in Klamath Falls at the Travelodge Motel on Main Street, where there were reports of smoke coming out of the laundry room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room and the fire was...
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Water line bursts in City of Yreka

YREKA, Calif. — Early this morning a water line broke causing the city to shut off water along Mill and Fairlane Roads. Crews are working to evaluate and repair the damaged line. The city asks drivers to slow down while traveling along Oberlin Road during the repairs. As of...
YREKA, CA
KTVL

Ask10: Is Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?

Grants Pass, Ore — News 10 viewer Rosanna S. wrote in asking, “Is the Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?”. News 10 reached out to Black Bear Diner and the employee stated that the restaurant was closed for a short time due to staffing issues, but is open now.
GRANTS PASS, OR

