FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
Wed 9 AM | A check-in on rebuilding after the Almeda Drive fire, as the anniversary approaches
Maybe we'd prefer not talking about the destructive fires of September 2020. But it's not like we have a choice; not only do our communities still bear the scars of Almeda Drive and the other fires, but we're still rebuilding from them. AND the anniversary is approaching, on September 8th.
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
Continued drought challenges even normally robust water supplies, like Medford's
Irrigation season ended early again this year, because there's just not enough water to go around. And even water sources that have been reliable and plentiful through years of drought are starting to show signs of reduced flow. The Medford Water Commission serves Medford and several surrounding towns from a...
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
Crews fighting western wildfires use special protective wraps to protect houses
MERLIN, Ore. (KTVL) — Firefighters in southern Oregon are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of a wildfire that's being called the "Rum Creek Fire",. Crews are taking advantage of cooler, more humid weather conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Nearly 12,000 acres are burning...
2022 Bear Creek Salmon Festival at North Mountain Park
It has been a rough two years, to say the least, but some good things are coming back!. At North Mountain Park, monarchs are back in our gardens, field trips are back in the spring, and our favorite family event will be coming back this October. The Bear Creek Salmon...
The Water Monitor for August 31, 2022
TID ceased water delivery on August 19. There has been no measurable precipitation at the Ashland water treatment plant or at the NWS observation station at the Ashland wastewater treatment plant since July 5. There was a temporary reduction of TAP input into Ashland’s water supply on August 30, but...
Klamath Falls funeral home offers eco-friendly aquamation
When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian. But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of...
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
Rum Creek fire causes community staples to close for the next two weeks
Merlin, Or. — Most people and businesses would give up if they did not have such a loving community to support them in the middle of trying times. As Galice Resort faces yet another year of constant fires, the business owners have been forced yet again to evacuate their lodge on Friday, Aug. 26.
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
KCFD #1 Responds to Fire on Main Street
Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to a fire yesterday afternoon around 3pm in Klamath Falls at the Travelodge Motel on Main Street, where there were reports of smoke coming out of the laundry room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room and the fire was...
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
Air quality advisory extended for Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties, Aug. 30
DEQ release – QUICK FACTS – Location: Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties; End date: Thursday or later; Smoke source: Rum Creek Fire. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Monday for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties due to smoke from the Rum Creek Fire in Southern Oregon.
Water line bursts in City of Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — Early this morning a water line broke causing the city to shut off water along Mill and Fairlane Roads. Crews are working to evaluate and repair the damaged line. The city asks drivers to slow down while traveling along Oberlin Road during the repairs. As of...
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
Ask10: Is Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?
Grants Pass, Ore — News 10 viewer Rosanna S. wrote in asking, “Is the Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?”. News 10 reached out to Black Bear Diner and the employee stated that the restaurant was closed for a short time due to staffing issues, but is open now.
