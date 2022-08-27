ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

moneytalksnews.com

8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy

Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
EverydayHealth.com

People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones

People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
