Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
moneytalksnews.com
8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy
Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
Drinks That Could Be Aging Your Brain Faster
Aging is unavoidable, however, there are things we can do to slow its inevitable forward march. Here's why these three drinks could be aging your brain faster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
MedCity News
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
AOL Corp
'It can happen to you': How 1 laced fentanyl pill cost a Kentucky mother her son forever
A day after 23-year-old Wyatt Williamson laughed and joked with friends during a hike, he collapsed on the floor of his Louisville apartment. The former University of Louisville student had recently signed a modeling contract in Los Angeles and was looking forward to the move. Then, suddenly, his life was slipping away.
EverydayHealth.com
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
2 people hospitalized in New York City after mosquito bites left them with life-threatening West Nile virus
A record number of mosquitoes in New York City have been detected to carry West Nile virus, which can cause fevers and brain swelling in severe cases.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Urgent warning as certain kitchen utensils could ‘quadruple your cancer risk’
PEOPLE who have an increased exposure to certain kitchen utensils could quadruple their risk of cancer, experts have warned. Researchers found that so-called 'forever chemicals' are lurking on pots, pans, spoons and other household items. The chemicals, the experts at the University of Southern California (USC) said, can increase your...
Comments / 0