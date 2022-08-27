ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZHhe_0hXmzj5x00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A sheriff’s office in Florida has released footage of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old woman from Madeira Beach, had rear-ended another vehicle roughly one mile from her home on April 27. When deputies arrived, they said the driver showed several signs of impairment including bloodshot, glassy eyes and dilated pupils.

Fire engulfs part of hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’

When asked to walk the line, the woman “struggled to follow instructions, and was unsteady on her feet almost falling,” arrest documents said.

In the newly released video, the deputy administering a field sobriety test can be heard giving the suspect instructions. At one point, the woman responds, “Yeah, well, you sound like my ballet coach.”

The woman then took five steps along the line before transitioning into a ballet sequence.

“That wasn’t the exercise that I was demonstrating,” the deputy says.

Without responding, the woman then leaps into what appears to be an attempt at folk dancing mixed with ballet.

Recreational marijuana could soon be legal in these states

The sheriff’s office said the 38-year-old woman later refused testing, which marked the second time she refused to test after a separate incident in Pinellas County on March 3, 2019.

Deputies also said they found a white foam cup containing a light yellow liquid that smelled of alcohol in the center cup holder of the woman’s car.

She was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to testing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Madeira Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Madeira Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Rodeo bull escapes, runs into crowd in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Terrifying moments were caught on camera when a bull broke free at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Christopher Thornton was at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and recorded the video of the animal escaping from its holding pen and running rampant, WFLA reported.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Dancing#Folk Dance#Dance Moves#Dirty Dancing#Alcohol#Irish
thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic

For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
GULFPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wild941.com

Largo Man Caught Filming Women In Target Fitting Room

Marlon Butts of Largo was arrested after police say he secretly recorded women as they were trying on clothes in a target fitting room. It happened at the target located on Highway 19 in Pinellas Park. Butts was seen placing his phone under fitting room stalls. He also admitted to this when he was interviewed by detectives. According to the affidavit “The subject admitted post Miranda that he did take photos and/or videos of the two women on the above date and time for his own sexual gratification, The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing.” Butts was arrested for video voyeurism and booked into Pinellas County Jail. He posed $2,500 bond and was later released.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood

BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
BRANDON, FL
wild941.com

Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids

On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy