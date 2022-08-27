ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Mexico Governor Issues Pardons to 6 People

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday pardoned six people for convictions ranging from fraud and larceny to burglary and drug trafficking. The pardons represent another round of clemency decisions for the first-term Democratic governor who is seeking reelection. She has pardoned 56 people overall.
Amid Colorado’s Gas Flare Ban, Report Shows Half Dozen Gas and Oil Firms Are Raking in a Lot of Bitcoin

In November 2020, Colorado banned gas flaring, venting, and the release of raw gas into the atmosphere. While the centennial state has a large number of well sites, a recent report shows that roughly a half dozen Colorado oil and gas companies are leveraging gas-to-bitcoin flare mitigation systems and these firms are raking in a lot of bitcoin.
AT&T Expanding Fiber Internet Service to Arizona

Multi-gig speeds and excellent value expected in the Mesa area. AT&T* plans to expand its award-winning fiber internet service to bring reliable, high-speed broadband to the Mesa, Ariz., area. Service is expected to be available to local residents in 2023. AT&T is the nation's largest fiber internet provider1 and is...
