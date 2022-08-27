Read full article on original website
Sweeping Childrens Online Safety Bill Is Passed in California
The new rules, which would require many online services to increase protections for children, could change how popular social media and game platforms treat minors. Social media and game platforms often use recommendation algorithms, find-a-friend tools, smartphone notices and other enticements to keep people glued online. But the same techniques may pose risks to scores of children who have flocked to online services that were not specifically designed for them.
Amid Colorado’s Gas Flare Ban, Report Shows Half Dozen Gas and Oil Firms Are Raking in a Lot of Bitcoin
In November 2020, Colorado banned gas flaring, venting, and the release of raw gas into the atmosphere. While the centennial state has a large number of well sites, a recent report shows that roughly a half dozen Colorado oil and gas companies are leveraging gas-to-bitcoin flare mitigation systems and these firms are raking in a lot of bitcoin.
AT&T Expanding Fiber Internet Service to Arizona
Multi-gig speeds and excellent value expected in the Mesa area. AT&T* plans to expand its award-winning fiber internet service to bring reliable, high-speed broadband to the Mesa, Ariz., area. Service is expected to be available to local residents in 2023. AT&T is the nation's largest fiber internet provider1 and is...
