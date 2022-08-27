Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
Two teens injured in Trent Ave crash have life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two teenage girls have critical, life-threatening injuries from a crash on Trent Ave early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just east of Sullivan. The Washington State Patrol said the two 17-year-old girls were driving in an SUV when they collided with a dump truck. WSP the SUV was going east and turned left,...
KHQ Right Now
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The westbound lanes of Trent Ave. have been reopened to traffic. Last Updated: August 30 at 10:30 a.m. Reports from the scene of the crash say an SUV with two underage people inside turned left in front of the dump truck. The two SUV passengers were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Equipment stolen from crews fighting Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters had their equipment and personal gear stolen while they were fighting the Palisades Fire burning west of Spokane. A post from Spokane County Fire District 10 says it was stolen off a Department of Natural Resources truck Monday night. Anyone with information about the theft...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents: Woman assaulted while walking Centennial Trail had seen suspect before
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman who reported being strangled and fighting for her life while on her morning walk down the Centennial Trail Wednesday had seen the suspect before, according to court documents. The victim told police she had been walking near the area of Ohio Ave. and Nettleton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KREM
Mayor Woodward looks to bring in more police officers as shootings continue in Spokane
Two separate shootings were reported over the course of last week. Over the weekend, one person was killed and three more were injured near Franklin Park.
KHQ Right Now
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt
A shooting early in the morning of Aug. 27 left one person dead and three injured, according to the Spokane Police Department. It happened near Franklin Park and the NorthTown Mall.
KREM
Documents: Victim in Centennial Trail assault 'thought she was going to die' during violent attack
25-year-old Michael Trout was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree assault. His bond is set at $5,000 and his arraignment is Sept. 7.
KHQ Right Now
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man...
FOX 28 Spokane
Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning east of Chewelah on Cottonwood Creek Rd. Units from Chewelah Fire, Fire District 4 and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
KHQ Right Now
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
Spokane police closes off traffic at intersection of Francis and Florida after crash involving car and motorcycle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to what they describe as a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle. SPD says they are advising a traffic closure for the intersection of Francis Ave. at Florida St. This means that traffic will be completely shut down in that area.
Comments / 0