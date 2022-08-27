Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMC’s Drescher Planetarium Resumes Free, Live Virtual Shows in September
Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium resumes its Friday evening events in September 2022 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium. This month’s friendly presentations will review developments in Mars exploration, preparations for the end of the two Voyagers’ missions, and the DART experiment to redirect an asteroid’s orbit. An informative talk will also be presented on how to use binoculars to explore the night sky.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Poetry Workshops for Adults with Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie
Join the City of Malibu’s Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for the City’s series of free Poetry Workshops for Adults: Caffeinated Verse and The Write Time. The workshops offer community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet. Caffeinated Verse Workshops include a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Expanded hours coming to libraries including reopening of Fairview Branch
With opening hours expanding 38% over current schedules and the addition of seven full-time-equivalent employees, the City of Santa Monica is spending a half-million dollars to enhance its library services for at least the next 12 months, which will include the long-awaited reopening of the Fairview Branch Library. During a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Classic Car Show On The Santa Monica Pier
Pico Youth & Family Center (PYFC) proudly presents the 2nd Annual Santa Monica Classic Car Show on the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lowride for a Cause! All proceeds will benefit youth services and after-school programming for underserved youth in Santa Monica and Los Angeles County.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Student Studied Chinese (Mandarin) on U.S. Department of State NSLI-Y Scholarship
Alexander Levin of Santa Monica, California, studied Chinese (Mandarin) for six weeks through a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI‑Y) Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship. NSLI‑Y is a program of the. U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) that promotes the study of Arabic,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Summer International Travel at LAX nearly doubles in July
International passenger traffic at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) nearly doubled in July compared with the same time last year, signaling a strong rebound in international travel this summer for the first time since early 2020. The airport reported a total of 6,337,451 passengers in July, up from 5,561,739 in...
Santa Monica Daily Press
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bloom-penned pedestrian safety bill passes legislature en route to Governor’s desk
A new bill heading to Gov. Newsom’s desk would work to protect pedestrians by requiring all state-owned roads to grant three- to seven-second pedestrian signals prior to green lights for traffic moving in the same direction. Assemblymember Richard Bloom, representing Santa Monica in Sacramento, penned the bill, AB 2264,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Record-setting temps expected across West
Beach: Many residents are expected to hit the beach to beat the heat. SMDP Photo. Drink plenty of water, stay in the shade and expect crowds by the beach this weekend; meteorologists are warning that Santa Monica will soon be in the midst of a heatwave. From 111 degree highs...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Human Services grant program set to accept new applications
For the first time in eight years, Santa Monica nonprofit organizations will soon be able to apply to receive money from the City through the Human Services Grants Program (HSGP). Established in the 1970s, the HSGP was created to financially assist organizations that provide Santa Monicans with services including food...
