Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium resumes its Friday evening events in September 2022 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium. This month’s friendly presentations will review developments in Mars exploration, preparations for the end of the two Voyagers’ missions, and the DART experiment to redirect an asteroid’s orbit. An informative talk will also be presented on how to use binoculars to explore the night sky.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO