ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
CBS 42

2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Racial Discrimination#Pastor#Police
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Man held on $3 million bond after drug raid at Leeds home

A police raid on a Leeds home turned up drugs, a gun, and cash, leading to the arrest of one person. The Leeds Police Department’s Operations Support Unit and SWAT team on Friday morning carried out a search warrant in the 800 block of Charles Barkley Avenue. Once inside,...
LEEDS, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/22/22 to 08/28/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/22/22 to 08/28/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 968 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 229 traffic stops, and 44 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy