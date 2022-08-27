Read full article on original website
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
Ex-Birmingham police officer who ‘brutally beat...choked’ wife after day of drinking sent to prison
A former Birmingham police officer has been sentenced to state prison following guilty pleas to two domestic violence charges. Dale Everett Newman, 47, was arrested in 2019 in Shelby County after a domestic dispute sent his wife to the hospital. According to police, Newman and his wife got into an...
Boyfriend charged, sought in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend in Bessemer
A woman found shot to death in Bessemer was pregnant, and a search for her boyfriend is underway. Cynthia Anabel Cardenas, 34, was killed Sunday morning while sitting inside her vehicle. Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Hector Medina-Grajeda, has been charged with capital murder. Police said they have been searching for him...
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
WSFA
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is fighting for his life while another sits in jail on an assault charge following a Friday afternoon shooting, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. The incident happened at a residence in the 3200 block of Highway 143, just north of the...
Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Former UAB football player pleads guilty in nursing student’s death after capital murder conviction vacated
A former UAB football player whose capital murder conviction in the killing of a Birmingham nursing student was vacated pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge. Carlos Stephens, 24, pleaded guilty to murder in the 2020 slaying of 20-year-old Destiny Washington. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Stephens...
wvtm13.com
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
Woman found fatally shot in driver’s seat of running vehicle in Bessemer
A 33-year-old woman was found shot to death in a vehicle early Sunday in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Cynthia Anabel Cardenas. She lived in Bessemer. Cardenas was found in the 3300 block of Avenue C at 5:51 a.m. and pronounced dead...
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
Girl Scouts fight Alabama school’s dress code: ‘All bodies are different’
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system, saying students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”. Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of...
Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
Man held on $3 million bond after drug raid at Leeds home
A police raid on a Leeds home turned up drugs, a gun, and cash, leading to the arrest of one person. The Leeds Police Department’s Operations Support Unit and SWAT team on Friday morning carried out a search warrant in the 800 block of Charles Barkley Avenue. Once inside,...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/22/22 to 08/28/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/22/22 to 08/28/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 968 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 229 traffic stops, and 44 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
‘Good morning to everyone except the water works board,’ Birmingham mayor says after woman gets $451 bill
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went live Monday on his Facebook page and aired his frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works board for the second time online in the past week. Woodfin made his frustration clear from the outset. “Good morning to everyone except the water works board, and that’s the...
2 Birmingham officers hurt, 2 armed carjacking suspects in custody after high-speed chase through city
A five-mile high-speed chase ended in Birmingham’s Collegeville community with two suspects in custody, and two police officers injured. The incident began after 5 p.m. Monday when a North Precinct officer spotted a Toyota 4Runner that had been taken Sunday by at least two gunmen wearing ski masks. The...
