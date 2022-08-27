Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/22/22 to 08/28/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 968 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 229 traffic stops, and 44 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.

