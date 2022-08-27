ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Office Building in Long Beach, CA That Takes its Queues from Ed Killingsworth’s Garden Office

Size: 102,840 square feet, with four floors and a parking garage. The building can accommodate 550 full time in-office employees, or up to 750 hybrid workers. In 2018 Laserfiche, the foremost SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, commissioned Studio One Eleven to reflect the company’s vision of reimagining how technology can transform lives by designing a new state-of-the-art global headquarters. Created during the pandemic, the building not only represents the company’s place as a cornerstone of technology-focused enterprise in Long Beach, but also demonstrates that forward-thinking creative offices are more vibrant than ever: It embodies a future workplace that is more sustainable, flexible and efficient.
LONG BEACH, CA
Upworthy

Offering empty hotel rooms to homeless persons may become mandatory. Los Angeles voters will decide.

A heated debate has emerged in Los Angeles over a potential new solution to the city's homelessness issue. Residents of L.A. County will vote in 2024 on a bill that would require all hotels to report vacancies at 2 p.m. every day. After that, the hotels would allow homeless people to stay in those rooms, reports CNN. In Los Angeles County, there are more than 60,000 homeless people on any given night. In addition, there are over 20,000 empty hotel rooms. The union that represents the majority of the city's hotel and restaurant employees, Unite Here Local 11, had proposed the ordinance. It gained enough signatures to get this question of whether to house the homeless in hotels to be on the ballot in March 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts

Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

The Great Billionaire Bore-Off Continues in Los Angeles

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Hoping to heat up its competition against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS

The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?

So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Funding for Two Transit Projects Approved for the Valley in Los Angeles

Steve Scauzillo reports for the Los Angeles Daily News: “By unanimous votes of the [Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority] Board of Directors, about $66 million was approved to hire a construction management firm to oversee the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Line (ESFVLR) and about $44 million will go toward improvements to the existing Metro G Bus Rapid Transit Line, commonly known as the Orange Line.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

