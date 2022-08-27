Read full article on original website
Additional Mosquito Spraying Planned for New Phila
Nick McWilliams reporting – Further mosquito prevention efforts are planned this week in New Philadelphia. The New Philadelphia Health Department will be out Wednesday, August 31st, and Thursday, September 1st, weather permitting. The targeted areas will include Tuscora Park and the Southside Community Park first, followed by Historic Schoenbrunn...
Project Hope Relays Painful Reminders of Addiction, Faith in Recovery
Nick McWilliams reporting – As three silhouettes stood beside each speaker Wednesday, painful messages but signs of hope were the topics of discussion during the annual Project Hope campaign kickoff. Each silhouette, one for each life claimed by overdose, one for overdoses that did not claim a life, and...
School Counselor to Attend OH National Guard Educator Event
Mary Alice Reporting – A local high school counselor has been nominated to attend a special October orientation visit. Keeley Kochman, an educator for 21 years, will participate in the Ohio National Guard’s “Guard 101” visit at the Army Aviation Flight Facility #1 in North Canton, with the purpose to help familiarize various school representatives with the role and mission of the Ohio National Guard.
Vernon Eugene Mishler – August 28, 2022
Vernon Eugene Mishler, age 94, of Dover, formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away August 28, 2022, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a lengthy illness. Vernon was born on June 3, 1928, in Gnadenhutten, the son of the late Charles S. and Elizabeth (Packer) Mishler. Vernon graduated...
Project Hope Returns on National Recovery Month, Overdose Awareness Day
Nick McWilliams reporting – The silhouette project which brings awareness to the continued issue of overdose deaths returns this Wednesday. Project Hope was first put into action following record overdose deaths seen in 2020, aimed at providing a stark reminder of the ongoing problem in communities, but also the message that there is help available.
Carol A. Abner – August 27, 2022
Carol A. Abner, 75, passed away on August 27, 2022. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Roxy and Elva (Bratti) Quatraro and lived most of her life in Newcomerstown. She retired from Annin Flag Company. Carol is survived by her children, Craig and Tammy of Newcomerstown, Gregory...
Judy A. Moder – August 30, 2022
Judy A. Moder, 83, of Dover passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on October 10, 1938, in Columbus, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Haynes) Lynch. She married Gerald P. “Jerry” Moder on August 4, 1962. Jerry preceded her in death on November 7, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Mamarella, and brothers, David and Dennis Lynch.
Ralph A. Kraus – August 28, 2022
Ralph A. Kraus 78, of Bolivar, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar following a brief illness. Born November 29, 1943, in Canton, he was the son of the late Albert and Helen (Jordon) Kraus. He retired in 2014 as a trainer from Community Services of...
Linda Lou DiGenova – August 27, 2022
Linda Lou DiGenova, 75, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Amberwood Manor in New Philadelphia, after a period of declining health. Born November 23, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William Robert and Betty Jean (Hill) Liffick. Linda was a...
Penny Anne Coen – August 27, 2022
Penny Anne Coen, 60, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. Born November 21, 1961, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Ervin Arthur and Lillian Alice (Young) Rothenstine. After high school, Penny proudly served her country in the...
Coshocton Detectives Announce Arrests Following Investigations, Warrants
Nick McWilliams reporting – An investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office resulted in two taken into custody. The sheriff’s detective division initially executed a search warrant along North 9th Street in the city of Coshocton around 11 a.m. on August 30th. According to a release, an...
New Phila Police Cruiser Involved in Monday Morning Accident
A crash involving a New Philadelphia police cruiser happened on Monday a few minutes after 11am. The two-vehicle crash occurred on the corner of 2nd Street and East High Avenue, involving one officer and a small hatchback driven by an adult female, with her small child in the back. New...
