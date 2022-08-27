Judy A. Moder, 83, of Dover passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on October 10, 1938, in Columbus, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Haynes) Lynch. She married Gerald P. “Jerry” Moder on August 4, 1962. Jerry preceded her in death on November 7, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Mamarella, and brothers, David and Dennis Lynch.

DOVER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO