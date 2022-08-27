Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's soccer squad will play its first home contests of the 2022 season this weekend at the Bulldog Soccer Field. FSU, which was ranked 17th in the United Soccer Coaches Association Division II Preseason Poll, will host former Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) foe Ashland on Friday (Sept. 2) in the home opener at 4 p.m. (ET) and then face Walsh on Sunday (Sept. 4) starting at 1 p.m. (ET).

