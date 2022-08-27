Read full article on original website
Ferris State Soccer To Play First Two Home Contests Of Season This Week
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's soccer squad will play its first home contests of the 2022 season this weekend at the Bulldog Soccer Field. FSU, which was ranked 17th in the United Soccer Coaches Association Division II Preseason Poll, will host former Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) foe Ashland on Friday (Sept. 2) in the home opener at 4 p.m. (ET) and then face Walsh on Sunday (Sept. 4) starting at 1 p.m. (ET).
Ferris State Names Emma Vermette To Athletic Learning Specialist Role
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University has announced the appointment of Emma Vermette as the Bulldogs' Athletic Learning Specialist. A former collegiate student-athlete in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), Vermette will work closely with FSU's nearly 400 student-athletes in the new role, which was funded temporarily thru a grant received from the NCAA.
