FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
'Turkey and the Wolf' chef Mason Hereford taps into Southern flavors with cookbook
There's just something about a potato chip-loaded fried bologna sandwich. Or maybe it's the deviled-egg tostadas with salsa macha. These unique twists on Southern food are at the heart of "Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Tripping in New Orleans," a cookbook by chef Mason Hereford that will be the subject of a signing (and tasting!) evening at The Chicory House Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
NOLA.com
Blue Oak BBQ, Frenchmen Street bar Rambler combine to buy Avenue Pub; see what’s next
The news that the New Orleans bar the Avenue Pub was up for sale stirred wide ranging interest. After all, it was the 24-hour dive bar that became a craft beer mecca and introduced many to the finer side of beer connoisseurship as interest in it was exploding. Now, a...
uptownmessenger.com
Not just a little red truck, Petite Rouge is also a little red cafe
Petite Rouge got its start as a little red coffee truck that’s now familiar at events and festivals. But it’s not just a nomad in a vintage Citroen van. Since 2018, Petite Rouge Café has also been serving the Uptown and college crowd at 3146 Calhoun St.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Ridiculously Fun Things to Do in New Orleans You’ve Never Heard of
N’awlins is so much more than Mardi Gras! From the Musicians Village in the 9th Ward to ghost tours to spending the day with alligators, there is always something to do in New Orleans. Here are 15 of our favorites:. You are reading: Wild things to do in new...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
NOLA.com
$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit
Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
NOLA.com
These treasured New Orleans area sites might disappear. Landmarks Society raises alarm.
Earlier this year, preservationists with the Louisiana Landmarks Society were so alarmed by the deterioration of the 7th Ward jazz landmark Perseverance Hall that they added it to their 2022 list of the nine most endangered sites in the New Orleans area. The nine notorious sites were unveiled Tuesday at...
NOLA.com
Musical productions hit the pool at the Drifter Hotel: Get ticket info for 'Waterworld,' 'Ripley'
A duo of wet and wild theatrical productions will be presented — where else? — in the swimming pool at New Orleans' trendy Drifter Hotel. "WaterWorld, the Musical" will plunge onto the scene Sept. 9-16, and "Ripley and the Cat: A Water Ballet Spectacular" will swim into view Sept. 29 to Oct. 8. The Drifter is located at 3522 Tulane Ave.
NOLA.com
A splash of vibrant color can wake up drab decor. Here are 5 easy ways to dive in without breaking the bank
You don't have to have a designer's eye to start adding color. Use these pieces as easy inspiration to start experimenting. If you want to breathe new life into a piece of drab furniture, Chalk Paint offers an easy way to give it a fresh look without sanding or priming. Chalk Paint creator Annie Sloan will be in town to host The Big Paint Weekend on Sept. 17-18 at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. For more information, visit anniesloan.com/us/about/events.
myneworleans.com
Krewe of Boo Parade to Roll Oct. 22
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, following its traditional route from the Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. KREWE OF BOO! festivities kick off Halloween week in New Orleans. The parade...
NOLA.com
This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales
A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. Before Ticketmaster's seating chart for the concert was deactivated Tuesday, it showed that hardly any advance tickets had been sold, even though they were priced as low as $35.
NOLA.com
Motel Radio took a step back, rolled with the changes and found 'a new fire' on 'The Garden'
Motel Radio knew change was inevitable, so they rolled with it. Really, the indie rock quartet did more than that, they embraced the changes and leaned into an unsettled three years. And that prevailing optimism can be heard clearly on Motel Radio’s new album, “The Garden,” out Friday on Single Lock Records.
NOLA.com
Wet Leg, Kehlani, Westbank Heritage Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. British indie pop band Wet Leg made a big splash in the U.K. with the release of bouncy and playful debut single “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream.” The band released a self-titled album in the spring and is currently on tour in the U.S. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Tipitina's. Find information at tipitinas.com.
WDSU
Des Allemands couple hangs wedding photo, only thing that survived Ida, in new trailer
DES ALLEMANDS, La. — Des Allemands is a small community that stretches along Highway 90, straddling St. Charles and Lafourche parishes. It's a place where many people felt forgotten in the days after Hurricane Ida, even though they were hit hard by the storm. Sherry Folse said her trailer...
NOLA.com
Designed as a 'temple of art,' New Orleans Museum of Art was a 1911 gift from philanthropist Isaac Delgado
Any good contest must have rules. In this case there were five, all simple and all reasonable. First, the winning design would be for an entirely fireproof building. Second, the cost of construction couldn’t exceed $125,000, including the air-conditioning, plumbing and other necessary systems. Finally, the design had to...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Remembering Hurricane Katrina, the state's medical marijuana business prepares to further expand and the story behind the gift of the New Orleans Museum of Art. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. Hurricane Katrina made landfall...
NOLA.com
A Fya in Her Voice
This story was produced in conjunction with JRNOLA, a New Orleans nonprofit which works with high school students interested in becoming journalists and writers. With a voice filled with soul and laced with a twist of bounce, New Orleans native Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph literally sounds like the city she loves.
Eater
A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
NOLA.com
New museum, meeting place celebrate influential New Orleans artist John T. Scott
The late John T. Scott was probably the most influential New Orleans artist of the 20th century. His monumental abstract sculptures can still be found across the cityscape, and the generations of artists he taught, in his 42 years as a Xavier University professor, are carrying his legacy forward. Scott’s...
