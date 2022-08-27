ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

'Turkey and the Wolf' chef Mason Hereford taps into Southern flavors with cookbook

There's just something about a potato chip-loaded fried bologna sandwich. Or maybe it's the deviled-egg tostadas with salsa macha. These unique twists on Southern food are at the heart of "Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Tripping in New Orleans," a cookbook by chef Mason Hereford that will be the subject of a signing (and tasting!) evening at The Chicory House Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
NOLA.com

$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit

Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
NOLA.com

A splash of vibrant color can wake up drab decor. Here are 5 easy ways to dive in without breaking the bank

You don't have to have a designer's eye to start adding color. Use these pieces as easy inspiration to start experimenting. If you want to breathe new life into a piece of drab furniture, Chalk Paint offers an easy way to give it a fresh look without sanding or priming. Chalk Paint creator Annie Sloan will be in town to host The Big Paint Weekend on Sept. 17-18 at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. For more information, visit anniesloan.com/us/about/events.
myneworleans.com

Krewe of Boo Parade to Roll Oct. 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, following its traditional route from the Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. KREWE OF BOO! festivities kick off Halloween week in New Orleans. The parade...
NOLA.com

Wet Leg, Kehlani, Westbank Heritage Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. British indie pop band Wet Leg made a big splash in the U.K. with the release of bouncy and playful debut single “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream.” The band released a self-titled album in the spring and is currently on tour in the U.S. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Tipitina's. Find information at tipitinas.com.
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Remembering Hurricane Katrina, the state's medical marijuana business prepares to further expand and the story behind the gift of the New Orleans Museum of Art. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. Hurricane Katrina made landfall...
NOLA.com

A Fya in Her Voice

This story was produced in conjunction with JRNOLA, a New Orleans nonprofit which works with high school students interested in becoming journalists and writers. With a voice filled with soul and laced with a twist of bounce, New Orleans native Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph literally sounds like the city she loves.
Eater

A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
