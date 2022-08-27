Read full article on original website
Related
REVEALED: Manchester United vs Arsenal Protest Plans
Following the anti-Glazers protest against Liverpool, Manchester United fans are set to continue their defiance on Sunday against Arsenal.
Barcelona forward Aubameyang attacked by robbers at home
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A group of masked men broke into the house of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and attacked and robbed him early Monday, the club said. Barcelona confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife were doing well. Authorities told the Spanish daily El País...
BBC
'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'
Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
SB Nation
Your Transfer Rumor is Lukewarm: What Did Van Dijk Say About Midfielders?
Multiple outlets were reporting over the weekend that Virgil Van Dijk was urging for more midfield signings following Liverpool’s demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday, and many readers reported their surprise and pleasure that the Dutch captain would be so direct about transfer business. Problem is that he wasn’t.
RELATED PEOPLE
Journalist Names Three Realistic Midfield Options Liverpool Could Sign Before Transfer Window Closes
As Liverpool's preferred options appear out of range, they may look to a different type of midfield player to help them through their injury crisis.
BBC
Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Aleksandar Mitrovic strikes as Cottagers go sixth
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 100th goal for Fulham as his side won for the second time this season to end Brighton's unbeaten start. Mitrovic pounced for his fifth goal in five league games and fourth at Craven Cottage this season, arriving at the back post just after half-time to fire Neeskens Kebano's low cross beyond Robert Sanchez.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs West Ham: Irons get bounce, Villans deflection dejection
Pablo Fornals’ deflected strike gave West Ham United its first goal and points of the season in a 1-0 defeat of Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. David Moyes’ men had lost three matches to start the season and looked second-best for the first half-hour or so at Villa Park.
NBC Sports
Steven Gerrard understands boos as Aston Villa woes hit new season
Steven Gerrard is feeling the frustration of Aston Villa’s fans as the club’s dreadful finish to last season has dragged into the new campaign. Villa’s fallen to 1-3 on the season with the lone points coming against woeful Everton, far from the expectations of most and especially far from what’s expected by the Villa faithful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
FOX Sports
Yankees, LeBron James to invest in AC Milan soccer team
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s elite are getting involved with one of Europe’s most celebrated soccer clubs. The New York Yankees are becoming a minority investor in Italian champion AC Milan, the second soccer team the baseball power will partially own after MLS’s New York City.
MLS・
BBC
The Hundred: Who can still reach the knockout stages of men's and women's competitions
With one round of matches to go it's all to play for in The Hundred. In the men's competition five teams are battling for the three places in the knockout stage, while in the women's tournament there is a three-way tussle for one remaining spot. All will be decided in...
BBC
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Haaland's ominous hat trick, Lewandowski on fire, Firmino's renaissance: Weekend review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Liverpool's 9-0 shellacking of Bournemouth, to Robert Lewandowski scoring yet another brace for Barcelona, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Lewandowski leads Barcelona; Benzema keeps Madrid perfect
MADRID (AP) — With a defender moving in front of him and blocking his view inside the area, Robert Lewandowski stayed calm. The veteran striker patiently waited for a gap, then quickly used his backheel to gently send the ball into the far corner for a beautiful goal. Lewandowski...
BBC
Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection
What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
Comments / 0