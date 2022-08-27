ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'

Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Your Transfer Rumor is Lukewarm: What Did Van Dijk Say About Midfielders?

Multiple outlets were reporting over the weekend that Virgil Van Dijk was urging for more midfield signings following Liverpool’s demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday, and many readers reported their surprise and pleasure that the Dutch captain would be so direct about transfer business. Problem is that he wasn’t.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Steven Gerrard understands boos as Aston Villa woes hit new season

Steven Gerrard is feeling the frustration of Aston Villa’s fans as the club’s dreadful finish to last season has dragged into the new campaign. Villa’s fallen to 1-3 on the season with the lone points coming against woeful Everton, far from the expectations of most and especially far from what’s expected by the Villa faithful.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Yankees, LeBron James to invest in AC Milan soccer team

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s elite are getting involved with one of Europe’s most celebrated soccer clubs. The New York Yankees are becoming a minority investor in Italian champion AC Milan, the second soccer team the baseball power will partially own after MLS’s New York City.
MLS
ESPN

Haaland's ominous hat trick, Lewandowski on fire, Firmino's renaissance: Weekend review

Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Liverpool's 9-0 shellacking of Bournemouth, to Robert Lewandowski scoring yet another brace for Barcelona, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down...
MLS
FOX Sports

Lewandowski leads Barcelona; Benzema keeps Madrid perfect

MADRID (AP) — With a defender moving in front of him and blocking his view inside the area, Robert Lewandowski stayed calm. The veteran striker patiently waited for a gap, then quickly used his backheel to gently send the ball into the far corner for a beautiful goal. Lewandowski...
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection

What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
