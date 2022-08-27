ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia

A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Parsons
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Rebecca Adlington
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
BBC

Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave

Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage#Emergency Surgery#Olympics#Sepsis#Bbc News
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery

Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
U.K.
BBC

Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre

A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
ANIMALS
BBC

Peterborough City Hospital: Ex-doctor warned over treatment withdrawal

A consultant anaesthetist who made a "hasty" decision to withdraw treatment from a leukaemia patient has been issued a warning by a misconduct panel. Dr Andrew Gregg worked at Peterborough City Hospital, where 41-year-old Simon Scott died in January 2016. A misconduct panel found Dr Gregg "failed to adequately consult...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Stockton: Starved dog at death's door nursed back to health

An emaciated dog that was "hours away from death" has been nursed back to health and adopted. The RSPCA rescued 11-year-old Seb when his elderly owner in Stockton-on-Tees died in February. He was moved to Stanhope Park Vets in Darlington and where he was cared for by nurse Nicole Burn,...
PETS
BBC

Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay

Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy