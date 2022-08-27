Read full article on original website
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia
A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
I have terminal cancer. I fear dying and leaving my daughter with my husband. What can I do?
I was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer three years ago, when my only child, a daughter, was eight. My cancer was discovered too late for a cure, ironically because I was in very good shape, a non-smoker, and otherwise in good health and a dedicated exerciser. I will probably die...
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Adrienne Bailon has been an open book about her struggles to conceive with husband Israel Houghton. But when she found out on Dec. 11, 2021, that the surrogate she privately hired was pregnant, she decided to surprise those closest to her by doing things differently. "Honestly, everyone was shocked," Bailon,...
Girl diagnosed with deadly brain tumour after Specsavers trip has tragically died
A 12-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour during a routine check-up at the opticians has tragically died. Grace Kelly was brought into Specsavers in August 2021 when opticians discovered an unusual swelling behind her eyes. After an MRI scan, staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary diagnosed Grace...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
John Farnham admitted to hospital for surgery after cancer diagnosis
Veteran Australian pop-rock singer John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to undergo surgery. “We have recently discovered that John has a cancerous growth,” his family, including wife Jill, said in a statement. “He has been admitted to hospital this morning for...
BBC
Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery
Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
U.K.・
AOL Corp
Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean's Wife Says Their Daughter's Name Change Has Nothing to Do with Gender
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and wife Rochelle just sent their daughters back to school with a sweet photoshoot of the girls holding balloons — showcasing their name and new grade — but eagle eyed fans immediately noticed something different about their oldest daughter’s new moniker. In...
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
BBC
Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre
A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
BBC
Peterborough City Hospital: Ex-doctor warned over treatment withdrawal
A consultant anaesthetist who made a "hasty" decision to withdraw treatment from a leukaemia patient has been issued a warning by a misconduct panel. Dr Andrew Gregg worked at Peterborough City Hospital, where 41-year-old Simon Scott died in January 2016. A misconduct panel found Dr Gregg "failed to adequately consult...
BBC
Stockton: Starved dog at death's door nursed back to health
An emaciated dog that was "hours away from death" has been nursed back to health and adopted. The RSPCA rescued 11-year-old Seb when his elderly owner in Stockton-on-Tees died in February. He was moved to Stanhope Park Vets in Darlington and where he was cared for by nurse Nicole Burn,...
PETS・
BBC
Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay
Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
