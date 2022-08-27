Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
winonapost.com
E-scooters make their debut in Winona
A few weeks after Bird rolled out its scooters on Winona’s streets, riders can be seen zipping around town. For users, scooters offer a convenient way to get around town, while some Winonans have complained about parked scooters blocking sidewalks. The Winona Police Department (WPD) has received a few complaints over the past couple of weeks.
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
The Most Famous Person To Come From Every Minnesota City and Town
Have you ever wondered who the most famous to come from your hometown is? A geographer named Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that allows you to find out and see the most notable person in each city in Minnesota. The map is very easy to use and it's fun...
KIMT
Marijuana usage outpaces cigarette smokers in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marijuana smokers are now outpacing cigarette smokers in the U.S. and it's a trend Olmsted County is seeing as well. Olmsted County Public Health says in 2019 a Community Health Needs Assessment showed 4% of community members reported smoking cigarettes compared to 7% who reported smoking marijuana.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
KAAL-TV
Marion Township man booked for second alleged trailer theft
(ABC 6 News) – Izaak Parker appeared in Olmsted County Court on charges of receiving or stealing a trailer valued at more than $10,000. Parker is already suspected of stealing an Eyota family’s popcorn trailer in July of this year. Parker is accused of taking a trailer belonging...
visitwinona.com
This Week in Winona: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2022
Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Live Music: Chad Cagle Curiosi-Tea House. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mississippi Sippin’ Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled
If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
KIMT
First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service. Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24...
Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
