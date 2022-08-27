Read full article on original website
The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
‘The Goldbergs’ to Kill off Jeff Garlin’s Monstrous, Bizarre CGI Hybrid Creation in Season 10
The Goldbergs is cutting ties with Jeff Garlin in a brutal chop, killing off his character ahead of Season 10. The ABC comedy is preparing to roll out a Garlin-less fall premiere in which his character, Murray Goldberg, will have been dead for months, TV Line reports. It’s a pretty...
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online
Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Has Fans Begging For ‘Bull’ Spinoff After Cryptic Post
Last season, fans of the popular CBS TV drama Bull said goodbye to the Michael Weatherly-led series after six seasons on the air. However, the NCIS alum is now sparking calls for a Bull spin-off series as he shares a cryptic post on his Twitter feed. “What would Bull be...
Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson
Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive
Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Shocks Fans By Exiting Series After 12 Seasons
Onward and upward! Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish revealed her time on the long-running crime series has come to an end after portraying Detective Amanda Rollins for over a decade. “I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & […]
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
Go Behind-the-Scenes of Mark Harmon’s Teary Exit That Rocked the ‘NCIS’ Cast and Crew
After 18 seasons on NCIS, Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, had had enough, and asked to be written out of the show. Truth be told, the process actually began in the season 18 storylines but came to fruition in in the fourth episode of season 19 when Gibbs, who had just wrapped up a case with McGee (Sean Murray) in Alaska, decides to stay in the 49th state, where he has found peace.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reunite with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in season four of hit action show The Boys: 'Can't tell you how excited I am'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will bring a taste of the Supernatural to The Boys. It was revealed Thursday that the actor, 56, had signed on to be a recurring guest star on season four of the hit Prime Video series. The job reunites him with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, 48, and...
Netflix Orders ‘The Perfect Couple’ Murder Mystery Limited Series
There’s another murder mystery coming to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the limited series “The Perfect Couple,” based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The series is created by Jenna Lamia (Amazon’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Here’s a logline for the project:
‘Law & Order’ Star Camryn Manheim Speaks Out About ‘Epic’ Crossover
Want more details on that massive Law & Order crossover? Looks like Lt. Kate Dixon is headed to the 16th precinct for at least part of it. That tidbit is provided by Camryn Manheim, who portrays Dixon, aka the captain of the 27th. On Friday afternoon, Manheim gave fans, who are desperate for more info, a behind-the-scene glimpse. Manheim is standing in front of the 16th precinct, which is home base for the Law & Order: SVU characters.
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022
Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
