TV Series

Primetimer

The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character

Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Outsider.com

NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
Collider

Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson

Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
TVLine

Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive

Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him  fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
Popculture

'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return

The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
Parade

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Mark Harmon’s Teary Exit That Rocked the ‘NCIS’ Cast and Crew

After 18 seasons on NCIS, Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, had had enough, and asked to be written out of the show. Truth be told, the process actually began in the season 18 storylines but came to fruition in in the fourth episode of season 19 when Gibbs, who had just wrapped up a case with McGee (Sean Murray) in Alaska, decides to stay in the 49th state, where he has found peace.
TheWrap

Netflix Orders ‘The Perfect Couple’ Murder Mystery Limited Series

There’s another murder mystery coming to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the limited series “The Perfect Couple,” based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The series is created by Jenna Lamia (Amazon’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Here’s a logline for the project:
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Camryn Manheim Speaks Out About ‘Epic’ Crossover

Want more details on that massive Law & Order crossover? Looks like Lt. Kate Dixon is headed to the 16th precinct for at least part of it. That tidbit is provided by Camryn Manheim, who portrays Dixon, aka the captain of the 27th. On Friday afternoon, Manheim gave fans, who are desperate for more info, a behind-the-scene glimpse. Manheim is standing in front of the 16th precinct, which is home base for the Law & Order: SVU characters.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines

With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022

Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
