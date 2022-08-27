Read full article on original website
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Geraldo Perdomo collects two hits, drives in three runs Saturday
Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-5 Saturday, singling twice, scoring one run, and driving in three runs in the Diamondbacks' 10-5 win over the White Sox. Perdomo has been cold at the plate for the Diamondbacks, hitting a measly .128 with six runs scored, five runs batted in, and 12 strikeouts over his last 15 games. The 22-year-old shortstop has been a non-factor for fantasy managers for much of the season, hitting .191 with 47 runs scored, four home runs, and 31 runs batted in through 113 games this season.
Trevor Story (wrist) singles and scores in return from IL
Trevor Story went 1-for-3 with a single against the Rays on Saturday afternoon. He also struck out once and scored a run as Boston ultimately defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 5-1. Fantasy Impact:. Story's activation from the IL marked the end of an absence that lasted nearly a...
Shohei Ohtani strikes out nine in seven scoreless innings Saturday
Shohei Ohtani picked up the win after allowing two hits and one walk while striking out nine in seven shutout innings of Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays. After struggling a bit in his last start, Ohtani was back to his normal dominant self on the bump on Saturday against a solid offense in Toronto. The 28-year-old has been great on the mound in August, boasting a 2.20 ERA with 31 strikeouts in five outings this month. He should continue to produce no matter the situation, but he has a tough matchup against the Astros on Friday the next time he takes the mound.
Phillip Lindsay released by Indianapolis
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are releasing RB Phillip Lindsay. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Lindsay made the Pro Bowl back in 2018 as an undrafted rookie, opening his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 10 and seven total touchdowns, respectively. Since then, he has bounced his way around rosters in both Houston and Miami. Lindsay could be a claim candidate, but will likely be behind both RBs Sony Michel and Kenyan Drake in team’s priorities.
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
Ian Kennedy shuts door on White Sox Sunday
Ian Kennedy tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the Diamondbacks Sunday, allowing just one hit while also walking one and striking out two in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the White Sox. Fantasy Impact:. Kennedy has held opponents scoreless in nine of 11 August relief appearances, posting an impressive 1.10...
Rays’ Shane McClanahan skips start due to shoulder impingement
MIAMI — Rays ace left-hander Shane McClanahan halted his warmups minutes before Tuesday’s game and did not make his scheduled start against the Marlins due to what the team called an impingement in his left shoulder. McClanahan was shown on Bally Sports Sun video stepping back from the...
Sam Ehlinger rushes for 45 yard TD in Colts preseason finale win
Sam Ehlinger completed five of his seven pass attempts for 65 yards, while also rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown as the Colts went on to beat the Buccaneers in a 27-10 game. Fantasy Impact:. Ehlinger has had a dominant preseason showing as he has failed to do worse...
Corbin Carroll expected to be called up Monday
One of the top overall prospects in all of baseball will make his long-awaited debut. He has shown his ability to hit for contact and for power across Double and Triple-A this season, hitting .310 with 28 HRs and a 1.014 OPS. He should get plenty of chances to prove himself in the big leagues for the final month and should be added in all leagues.
Laquon Treadwell scores touchdown in preseason loss Saturday
Laquon Treadwell caught 2-of-6 targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville’s 28-12 preseason loss in Atlanta on Saturday. The wide receiver room is pretty crowded in Jacksonville with Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr., and Zay Jones all set as the starters but Treadwell’s veteran leadership could make him a leader. Treadwell could also see time as the WR4 as Laviska Shenault Jr. has shown little to nothing this preseason. Treadwell could be an interesting touchdown-dependant late-round flier in deeper leagues.
Josh Gordon released by Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing Josh Gordon on Tuesday but remain open to him returning to the team in the future according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Gordon leaves Kansas City on good terms, something he has rarely done with any other...
A.J. Puk earns save in A's win over Yankees Sunday
A.J. Puk pitched the ninth inning on Sunday, striking out two, and making it through a clean inning as he went on to earn the save in the A's 4-1 win over the Yankees. Puk's save on Sunday was his fourth of the season as his has just recently been moved to the role of closer for the team since the departure of Lou Trivino. The Athletics' reliever has been fantastic this season as he has pitched with an ERA of 2.53, and a WHIP of 1.01. The 27-year-old can be rostered but solely due to his uptick in the usage in high leverage situations as the only reason for rostering relievers is for save or win opportunities.
Michael Grove strikes out four in second big league start of season Monday
Michael Grove pitched 4 2/3 innings on Monday, striking out four, walking one, and giving up five hits for two earned runs as he earned the no-decision in the Dodgers' 3-2 extra innings win over the Marlins. Fantasy Impact:. Grove made what was just his second start of the season,...
E.J. Perry intercepted twice in preseason finale Saturday
E.J. Perry completed 19-of-37 passes for 201 yards while throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions. Perry also ran the ball twice for 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 28-12 preseason loss in Atlanta on Saturday. Fantasy Impact:. Trevor Lawrence didn't dress and C.J. Beathard only available in an emergency so...
Willie Snead IV released by 49ers Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers released WR Willie Snead IV on Tuesday. (Tom Pelissero) Early reports indicate that the 49ers would like to keep Snead on their practice squad, which makes sense. If either of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk were to go down, the veteran would likely see some solid playing time given his experience. After playing 11 or more games in six straight seasons to begin his career, the 29-year-old has struggled to stay on a roster, bouncing from the Panthers to the Raiders to San Francisco.
Jake Odorizzi allows two earned runs in no-decision on Sunday
Jake Odorizzi pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four during Atlanta's loss to St. Louis on Sunday. Odorizzi pitched well through five innings before allowing a solo home run to Lars Nootbaar and an RBI single to Nolan Arenado in the sixth inning. He's pitched relatively well since being acquired by the Braves, allowing two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts but hasn't pitched all that deep in games, completing the sixth inning just once over that span. Overall this season he is 5-5 with a 3.90 and 1.24 WHIP with 65 strikeouts through 12 starts. His next matchup is against the Marlins on Saturday.
Adam Oller holds Yankees to one hit over eight innings Saturday night
Adam Oller pitched eight innings on Saturday night, striking out three, walking one, and giving up one hit for zero earned runs as he took the no-decision in the A's extra innings 3-2 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Oller has not been great this season on the mound but...
Mo Alie-Cox fails to catch lone target in Colts preseason finale Saturday
Mo Alie-Cox was targeted once by Matt Ryan on Saturday, with the tight end failing to haul it in he left the game without a catch, as the Colts went on to run past the Buccaneers in a 27-10 win. Fantasy Impact:. Cox was on the field with the starters...
Deshaun Watson placed on the reserve/suspended list Tuesday
Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million after the NFL appealed the original six game suspension. Fantasy managers will want to downgrade Watson in redraft leagues, but he would be a solid stash in dynasty startups. He currently ranks as the QB10 in dynasty ECR, according to FantasyPros.
Brett Kern released Monday by Tennessee
Brett Kern was released by the Titans Monday. He was in a training camp battle with undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse, who will take over the punting duties for the Titans. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kern was the longest tenured Titan, spending 13 years in Tennessee. The 36-year-old ranked...
