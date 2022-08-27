Read full article on original website
Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed
Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?
When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
Liverpool vs. Newcastle Preview: Good Reds or bad Reds?
If it feels a little bit like a Déjà vu, well, that’s because it is. Last season, at the tail end of the Premier League schedule, Newcastle faced Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back games to wave April off and welcome May. The order is reversed this season, and Wolves made for a one-point stop between both games, but here the Magpies go again.
Jürgen Klopp Explains Liverpool’s Midfield Transfer Plans
Ahead of Saturday’s 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp revealed that the club had reconsidered its approach to the transfer market and would seek to bring in a midfield reinforcement before the close of the window. Today, while Klopp said that a big victory doesn’t change...
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to the East Midlands today to take on newly promoted Nottingham Forest. The Reds have returned to the Premier League for the first time in twenty three years and are looking to make plenty of noise in the process. They’ve been fairly active in the transfer window, signing the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis. It remains to be seen if former Forest player Djed Spence will have a chance to face his old teammates given he’s only been on the bench once in three matches.
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
Match Ratings: Leicester v Chelsea
The Foxes somehow give up two goals to a team with 10 men, and are now bottom of the league. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Tell me if you’ve heard this story before, he made a couple of good saves, and was beaten by a couple of shots he really couldn’t do anything about. The most noteworthy save was the first chance Chelsea had, scrambling across goal to deny Loftus-Cheek. Could he have done better on the first Chelsea goal? I’ll let you decide. 5.5.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Southampton: Havertz dropped, Pulisic to start!
There’s no time to rest for Chelsea after a hard-earned three points at the weekend as we travel down south to take on Southampton. Not a lot has changed on the injury front and one suspension has merely replaced the other, so the Blues will have more or the less the same squad to choose from.
Sheffield United 4-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Not exactly at fault for any goals but his distribution was poor. Going long is fine but he lacked precision with his kicks. Did make a very good save at 3-0. Got into good positions and ran all night, with little real support in attack (the 3-5-2 asks far too much of the wing-backs). Did lack a good ball in, though.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted in home invasion, robbery — reports
Shocking real world drama entered our safe heaven of fabricated football drama today, with reports of a violent assault and home invasion suffered by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As per the Telegraph, “Aubameyang and his wife were struck in the face in front of their children during a violent armed robbery in the early hours of Monday morning” before the armed thieves made off with some jewelry. Reports in Spain indicate that the family “are fine”, staying in a hotel, and are receiving help and counseling from the club.
€100m Antony deal reportedly nearing completion
Manchester United are reportedly nearing an agreement with both Ajax and Antony over the Brazilian winger’s transfer to Old Trafford. The player has made it well known in recent weeks that he is keen to leave for the challenge of playing on a bigger stage, and around €100m could be sent the other way in exchange for his services.
Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us
Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely. “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said. “After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and...
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gakpo, Dendoncker, Hee-Chan, Garner, Gueye, Kudus transfer updates
Gameday! Everton play again today, this time at Leeds United in their fifth game of the new Premier League season and still looking for their first win. Here’s our match preview on what to expect, and the predicted lineup for tonight’s game. The Blues made an £8 million...
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
Leicester City Summer Shopping: Lightning Round! (Plausible Edition)
With fewer than 72 hours left in the summer transfer window, Leicester City have left it late, but there’s still time to bring in some reinforcements before the window closes. After indulging in a little idle speculation, let’s look at the players who are actually linked to the Foxes by unnamed sources as opposed to yours truly.
Official: Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
Ross Barkley has officially left Chelsea Football Club today, having agreed a mutual termination of his contract that still had one year left to run. Chelsea did not disclose what sort of payout, if any, this agreement involved — football contracts are almost always fully guaranteed. Whatever it was or wasn’t, both sides agreed that it was for the best that we continue on our separate ways, and that’s probably indeed for the best.
Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday’s game against Norwich proved it
“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
Chelsea in ‘advanced talks’ after €90m bid for RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol - report
Todd Boehly may be new to this game, but he’s already operating on a level above. You can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him!. Having already spent a quarter billion pounds this summer (pending the acquisition of Wesley Fofana), The Toddfather is about to drop another hundo or so on budding defensive superstar Joško Gvardiol.
Manchester City Face Dilemma with Academy Graduates
Like most other top clubs, Manchester City’s academy was set up to provide a breeding ground for talented young players to be groomed for the first team. But City’s first team is on another level. The Blues are now one of the best teams, if not the best in Europe and the world.
WATCH: Raheem Sterling opens the scoring for Chelsea against Southampton, 1-0!
A bit of a scrappy goal, but we will take it! Raheem Sterling had already nearly opened the score less than a minute before his scramble to add yet another goal to his record with the Blues. 1-0 to the good guys!
