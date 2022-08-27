ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CBS 42

Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
MOBILE, AL
msn.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents and contains over 16,000...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
OZARK, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

U.S. Marshals talk about their work in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshal Service is the nation’s oldest law enforcement agency. Their job is to enforce federal laws and provide support for virtually all elements of other federal justice systems. US Marshal Mark Sloke of the Southern District of Alabama and Deputy U.S. Marshal Joshua Divine talk about their work and […]
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would forever change her life. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but – with the weight of her helmet – her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Governor awards $26.6 million for broadband to Alabama communities

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous areas throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas currently without access to broadband service.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
DOTHAN, AL
News Break
Politics
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy’s warning

Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy's warning. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Goats decide hop into and on top of an Alabama deputy’s patrol...
ALABAMA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama

Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE

