Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents and contains over 16,000...
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide dies after police chase; man captured
An Alabama woman labeled as a person of interest in a Florida double homicide died Friday after the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase. An Alabama man also sought in the Thursday slayings was captured a short while later trying to hide in a Dollar Tree. But...
Police: Children playing with lighter started deadly Alabama fire
Investigators say two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed when the lighter they were playing with ignited a mattress. WPMI's Lisa Librenjak reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
U.S. Marshals talk about their work in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshal Service is the nation’s oldest law enforcement agency. Their job is to enforce federal laws and provide support for virtually all elements of other federal justice systems. US Marshal Mark Sloke of the Southern District of Alabama and Deputy U.S. Marshal Joshua Divine talk about their work and […]
Alabama NewsCenter — UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would forever change her life. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but – with the weight of her helmet – her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
Governor awards $26.6 million for broadband to Alabama communities
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous areas throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas currently without access to broadband service.
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
Price Spike: Alabama’s Most Expensive Luxury Estate Gets a New Price Tag
This incredible estate is less than 2 ½ hours away from Tuscaloosa. According to the Target Auction Company this “legacy gated estate on 57 plus acres in Madison, Alabama” is up for auction. Every step and turn is met with a true lap of luxury. “This dream...
Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy’s warning
Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy's warning. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Goats decide hop into and on top of an Alabama deputy’s patrol...
Alabama man on death row requesting new trial
Almost 10 years to the day since he was convicted and sentenced in the shooting death of his wife and unborn child, an Albertville man wants a new trial.
15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama
Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
Did you know there are flying squirrels in Alabama?
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... flying squirrel in North Alabama?
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
Funny video shows Alabama deputy’s unexpected – and hungry - visitors
Sheriff’s Deputies deal with a wide variety of issues during the course of their day. But goats? That’s a new one. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a video showing an unexpected experience deputy Casey Thrower had with some hungry goats. According to the Sheriff’s Department,...
