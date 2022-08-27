ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
247Sports

10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday

Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
247Sports

SEC football: One potential upset loss for every team

Surviving the SEC, week to week, is why the College Football Playoff national champion has emerged from the nation's most competitive league three consecutive seasons. And during the 2022 campaign, one potential upset loss for every team is something we're considering as we've reached game week that could possibly nullify the SEC's reign at the top of the sport.
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia

For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence

Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
JACKSON, MS
