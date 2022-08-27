Read full article on original website
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Everything Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Said Monday Ahead of Ohio State
The 2022 college football season for Notre Dame begins on Saturday. The Fighting Irish head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Monday about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the season-opening matchup...
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
Kurelic: Ohio O-tackle sleeper? OSU commit playing like a 5-star: Buckeyes not giving up; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville at Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty game. In...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Transcript: Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield previews Syracuse game
University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. Satterfield talked about the start of the season and previewed Saturday's game against Syracuse at 8 o'clock in the JMA Wireless Dome. Here's what Satterfield had to say:. OPENING STATEMENT. "Welcome, everyone. It’s an exciting time...
10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
Three Florida State football players LSU must account for
Florida State gets the benefit of having played a game before LSU, but LSU now has the “tactical advantage” of having game film on the Seminoles and knowing who is going to be a big factor in the week one matchup. Here are some players that jumped off...
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson has done 'literally everything' to make roster, Mike McDaniel says
Entering the Miami Dolphins' first year of the Mike McDaniel era, the 2022 quarterback room has seen some surprising moves with rookie and former Kansas State Wildcats football star quarterback Skylar Thompson emerging as a preseason standout. McDaniel recently spoke about Thompson and made it clear he is impressed. “He...
Time to Schein: Is Something Up with Tom Brady?
Adam Schein discusses Tom Brady's eleven-day absence and what lies ahead for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
UVA basketball picks up No. 1 vote in anonymous college basketball coaches poll
Virginia brings back every starter from last year’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament but won 21 games. And for one college basketball coach, that means the Cavaliers project as the nation’s best team for 2022-23. As part of CBS Sports’ annual Candid Coaches series, “roughly 100” college...
Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday
Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
SEC football: One potential upset loss for every team
Surviving the SEC, week to week, is why the College Football Playoff national champion has emerged from the nation's most competitive league three consecutive seasons. And during the 2022 campaign, one potential upset loss for every team is something we're considering as we've reached game week that could possibly nullify the SEC's reign at the top of the sport.
Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia
For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence
Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
