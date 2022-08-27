Shebang, the annual fundraiser for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will take on a patriotic theme this year celebrating the red, white and blue on Sept. 17. Everyone is invited to join in for an evening of fun with a live auction, bucket and silent auctions, live music and a delicious dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. in the H.J. Justin Community Room at 100 Clay Street in downtown Nocona.

NOCONA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO