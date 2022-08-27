Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Football Roundup
It was a big win to start the season for the Nocona Indians at home playing Era. The Indians won the one-sided contest 41-22 against the Hornets, though it was an admittedly sloppy performance that showed Nocona has plenty to work on as well. From the beginning the Indians marched...
Bowie football falls at Graham 41-22 to open the season
The Bowie Jackrabbits opened the season with a tough test playing at Graham on Friday night. The Steers won the contest 41-22 against this new look and unproven Jackrabbit team that knew they were in for an early season test. Graham is a 4A program coming off an undefeated district...
Shebang auction online bidding opens Sept. 1 for Sept. 17 event
Shebang, the annual fundraiser for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will take on a patriotic theme this year celebrating the red, white and blue on Sept. 17. Everyone is invited to join in for an evening of fun with a live auction, bucket and silent auctions, live music and a delicious dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. in the H.J. Justin Community Room at 100 Clay Street in downtown Nocona.
Wine tasting fundraiser planned Oct. 15
Affirming Texas Families Services will host its annual fundraising wine tasting event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 300 W. Nelson in Bowie. Tickets must be prepurchased and they are $35 for a single and $180 for a table of six. Call Jenny at 940-210-1081 or 1-855-239-2837 for information.
Blood drive on Sept. 2
Carter BloodCare will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Bowie Walmart, 1341 U.S. Highway 287N. Area residents are invited to support neighbors in need by donating blood. Sign-up at: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/13224.
Defense attorney’s arrest throws Fulbright case into a mistrial
The Sunday evening arrest of Joshua Fulbright’s defense attorney, Mark Barber, for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15, lead to a second mistrial in the murder case involving a two-year-old girl. The trial was about to start its second week of testimony on Monday in 97th...
