wsvaonline.com
WSVA Allergy report for August 29, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: August 29, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causing 5.5 mile backup on I-81N in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area of Augusta County. Authorities say the crash...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Early Mornings, 8/29/22 – Shenandoah County Fair
Ticks can carry disease and lead to serious illness. Mark Viette talks about types of ticks, In the Garden airs live, Saturday mornings between 8 and 11 a.m. eastern time. You can listen live by streaming WSVA Radio. www.wsvaonline.com. To ask a question, call 540-433-9782 between 8 and 11 a.m....
wina.com
NOAA imagery showing wave that could become Danielle before the month is out
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The first time going without a named storm in the month of August in 25 years is in jeopardy. The National Hurricane Center imagery shows a tropical wave that passed off the west African coast and heading toward the Leeward Islands that has favorable potential for development. However, Accuweather meteorologist Matt Benz tells WINA News he’s giving it a 50-50 shot at developing into Danielle before Thursday, September 1.
cvillecountry.com
Driver flown to UVa in I-81 crash that blocks northbound lanes in Augusta County for hours
GREENVILLE (WINA) – VDOT says northbound I-81 at the tanker truck crash in Augusta County could remain shut down into the evening drive as crews work to clean up the scene. The problem now is it’s damaged tanker truck containing a flammable liquid, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Augusta County Fire Department are on the scene to manage the situation.
wsvaonline.com
Transformer fire causes outage
An equipment fire is being blamed for a power outage that affected thousands in the northern end of Rockingham County Sunday. Dominion Energy reports that a fire at the substation in Timberville cut power to most of Timberville and Broadway about two in the afternoon. The outage affected numerous businesses, including the Wal-Mart and Food Lion which both had to close.
cbs19news
Police investigation closed Fontaine Avenue for part of Tuesday morning
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A police investigation closed a road in Albemarle County for a couple of hours Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Fontaine Avenue was closed at the Route 29 Bypass. Drivers were being urged to take alternate routes. The...
WHSV
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
WHSV
Salvation Army shelter in Harrisonburg to resume operations September 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of major renovations, The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg will restart emergency shelter operations on September 9. The Salvation Army has also recruited and trained additional personnel for the shelter. Captain Duane Burleigh says the Family Services and Emergency Shelter provides families and single adults...
WHSV
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
theriver953.com
Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat
Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social media comment threatening the safety of students and...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
theriver953.com
Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police make arrest in Aug. 10 burglary at ice cream shop
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in the Aug. 10 burglary reported at Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street. Jerry Marcus Kesterson II, no age given, with no fixed address, is being held at Middle...
wsvaonline.com
Relay For Life Shenandoah County
Join WSVA and the rest of the Shenandoah County Community as we band together to raise money for the fight against cancer!. Mark your calendar now to join us on Saturday, September 10th 2022 from 3:00 – 10:00 PM at the the Shenandoah County Park to Celebrate Survivors, Remember Loved Ones, and Fight Back Against Cancer!
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road, according to Virginia State Police. He then overcorrected and the SUV overturned.
