Charlevoix, MI

3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Coffee @ Ten, Petoskey

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Artist talk with Good Hart Artist in Residence, Rashaun Rucker. Rashaun makes photographs, prints & drawings & has won more than 40 national & state awards for his work. In 2008 Rucker became the first African American to be named Michigan Press Photographer of the Year.
PETOSKEY, MI
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI

