foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man accused of shooting out store windows to help robber escape
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for helping a friend escape from a robbery. On August 14, an unknown suspect came into the 7-Eleven located at 2607 Buena Vista, attempting to steal a beer. The...
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
KTSA
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
Gunman breaks into apartment, calls man a ‘thief’ before shooting him
LEON VALLEY, Texas – Police in Leon Valley are investigating a shooting that involved a gunman forcing his way into the victim’s apartment. The shooting happened right before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Evers Road. Police say the gunman kicked down the door of the...
News Channel 25
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants
SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
KSAT 12
Teenage brothers shot, injured while cleaning mother’s gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun. At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit. When police arrived, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm...
San Antonio woman arrested over viral video showing gun randomly fired out window of moving car
Sheriff Javier Salazar described the incident as a 'drunken act of stupidity.'
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
KSAT 12
Woman killed while running across Loop 410 on the West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was struck by a vehicle as she ran across Loop 410 has died from her injuries, according to San Antonio police. Police said the accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Monday on the exit ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90, near Marbach Road.
foxsanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
myfoxzone.com
Man shot while stopped at red light in apparent road rage incident on west side
abc7amarillo.com
abc7amarillo.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
KSAT 12
Former Bexar County deputy arrested in connection with 2021 attack on inmate
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the Public Integrity Unit in February 2021 after an attack on an inmate. Sheriff Javier Salazar said 46-year-old David Amaro was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned an...
KTSA
Family dispute leads to shooting on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound that police say was the result of a feud between family members. KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday in the 100 block of Orphan Street. Responding officers found the victim, a man...
Man accused of burglarizing several consignment shops in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
