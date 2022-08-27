Read full article on original website
artsinstark.com
All Together Now Family Fun Fest | Cultural Center for the Arts
CANTON, OHIO (August 17, 2022) — ArtsinStark, Stark County’s Arts Council, has announced the return of its popular All Together Now Family FunFest, a free family event, held Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine on the grounds of the Cultural Center for the Arts (1001 Market Ave. N., in downtown Canton).
newsnet5
Ohio 'ACE Program' offers opportunity, additional untapped funding for kids across Northeast Ohio
CANTON, Ohio — Coloring and painting have become more than a hobby for 12-year-old Makayla and her 11-year-old sister Allison. To say blending colors and creating art is their passion is an understatement, according to their mom Michelle Houston. "My girls absolutely love it-- like they was so happy...
whbc.com
Stark Solving Septic Issues With American Rescue Plan Funding
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In 2016, an Akron-based regional planning agency identified the top ten areas of Stark County where septic systems were failing most often. Stark County commissioners are now able to channel $36 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward those NEFCO (Northeast Ohio...
coolcleveland.com
KSU African Community Theatre presents courageous “No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs”
Kent State University’s African Community Theatre (ACT) isn’t afraid of a little controversy; after all, the title of their next play is called No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs. Written by John Henry Redwood and directed by Terrence Spivey, No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs is set in 1949 North Carolina, where the Cheeks family — Rawl and his wife, Mattie, and their two daughters — makes its home. They are then visited by a Jewish scholar from Cleveland who’s researching the effects of prejudice on both blacks and Jews, and a mysterious local black woman who “wanders around wrapped in a black garment with a dark secret.”
spectrumnews1.com
Stan Hywet’s 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show brings rare, classic vehicles to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Exotic auto aficionados can spend a day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens checking out vintage Ferraris, rare and classic cars, and custom sports cars at this year’s Molto Bella Auto Show. The 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show runs Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9...
coolcleveland.com
Akron Soul Train Opens Shows by Three Artists
Sat 9/10 @ 11AM-7PM Akron Soul Train provides opportunities for both veteran artists and those just breaking into the gallery scene to develop and display projects. And the two upcoming shows in its galleries demonstrate both pieces of what they do. Strange Mechanisms, in the Burton D. Morgan Exhibition Space,...
Radio Ink
Canton Ohio Fundraiser Tops $2M
The News/Talk 1480 WHBC & Mix 94.1 ‘Aultcare Wish-a-thon’ has passed the $2 Million mark. The Alpha Media Canton, OH stations 36 hour event this year raised nearly $230,000 for “Wishes Can Happen”. “It is amazing It took 10 years of the event to reach the...
Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend
The group, America Needs Fatima, says drag queen events are child abuse
From school bus to ‘schoolie’ motorhome: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With a little do-it-yourself attitude, school buses can make for a unique traveling home. Woodie Truitt and Kristen Everett transformed an old bus into their ideal “schoolie” motorhome. The RV is now complete with a wood-burning stove, a mahogany bathroom and a second-story bedroom. Jeff...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Brecksville, OH USA
An unplanned morning of chasing the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train with my 3.5 year old son, while walking back from the train station, we found our quilted heart on the blue heron statue. A wonderful surprise for my son! Thank you! ❤️
OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release
A 27-year-old man critically injured in a chemical release earlier this month at a Stark County facility has died, federal safety officials confirmed to FOX 8. Ray Sullivan, 27, of Waynesburg, a Republic Services worker, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide on Aug. 22 at the US Ecology facility along Central Avenue Southeast in the township.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Several schools closed, remote learning due to heat
Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Peninsula, OH USA
I found my quilted heart while hiking in Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park. The message was so powerful I decided to find out what it was about. It was very beautiful to find out why it was there so I took it home. The hiking was very special, my friend and I helped a lady that had an accident while riding her bike in the park. She was unconscious and her husband was in shock. We hope she is fine. The quilted heart comforted me when I arrived home after this accident. This is a very beautiful movement. Thank you!
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
How Ohio mom says honey saved her child’s life
A mom's viral Facebook post reaches thousands with a warning about button batteries.
neosportsinsiders.com
Cleveland’s John Adams Marched into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the Beat of his own Drum
Cleveland- It’s one of baseball’s greatest stories. A fan who brought a drum to a game one day in 1973 and continued to do so for more than 3,700 games. If you know Cleveland Baseball, you know John Adams. You’ve heard that rhythmic drumbeat coming from the left field bleachers. Adams is a legend and on August 24 he was inducted into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. That day is monumental as in 1973 on that exact date Adams first brought his drum to the stadium.
Gas prices falling in Northeast Ohio: Down 14 cents in Akron, 10 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — After experiencing a spike last week, gas prices have dropped 13.9 cents per gallon in Akron and 10.5 cents in Cleveland. The average is now listed at $3.45 per gallon in Akron and $3.54 in Cleveland, according to new data released early Monday morning by GasBuddy.
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
Storms bring stunning skies, waterspouts in NE Ohio
Multiple FOX 8 viewers have sent in their photos from around Northeast Ohio Monday night as storms continue to roll through the area.
