Canton, OH

artsinstark.com

All Together Now Family Fun Fest | Cultural Center for the Arts

CANTON, OHIO (August 17, 2022) — ArtsinStark, Stark County’s Arts Council, has announced the return of its popular All Together Now Family FunFest, a free family event, held Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine on the grounds of the Cultural Center for the Arts (1001 Market Ave. N., in downtown Canton).
whbc.com

Stark Solving Septic Issues With American Rescue Plan Funding

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In 2016, an Akron-based regional planning agency identified the top ten areas of Stark County where septic systems were failing most often. Stark County commissioners are now able to channel $36 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward those NEFCO (Northeast Ohio...
coolcleveland.com

KSU African Community Theatre presents courageous “No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs”

Kent State University’s African Community Theatre (ACT) isn’t afraid of a little controversy; after all, the title of their next play is called No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs. Written by John Henry Redwood and directed by Terrence Spivey, No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs is set in 1949 North Carolina, where the Cheeks family — Rawl and his wife, Mattie, and their two daughters — makes its home. They are then visited by a Jewish scholar from Cleveland who’s researching the effects of prejudice on both blacks and Jews, and a mysterious local black woman who “wanders around wrapped in a black garment with a dark secret.”
coolcleveland.com

Akron Soul Train Opens Shows by Three Artists

Sat 9/10 @ 11AM-7PM Akron Soul Train provides opportunities for both veteran artists and those just breaking into the gallery scene to develop and display projects. And the two upcoming shows in its galleries demonstrate both pieces of what they do. Strange Mechanisms, in the Burton D. Morgan Exhibition Space,...
Radio Ink

Canton Ohio Fundraiser Tops $2M

The News/Talk 1480 WHBC & Mix 94.1 ‘Aultcare Wish-a-thon’ has passed the $2 Million mark. The Alpha Media Canton, OH stations 36 hour event this year raised nearly $230,000 for “Wishes Can Happen”. “It is amazing It took 10 years of the event to reach the...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Brecksville, OH USA

An unplanned morning of chasing the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train with my 3.5 year old son, while walking back from the train station, we found our quilted heart on the blue heron statue. A wonderful surprise for my son! Thank you! ❤️
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release

A 27-year-old man critically injured in a chemical release earlier this month at a Stark County facility has died, federal safety officials confirmed to FOX 8. Ray Sullivan, 27, of Waynesburg, a Republic Services worker, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide on Aug. 22 at the US Ecology facility along Central Avenue Southeast in the township.
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Peninsula, OH USA

I found my quilted heart while hiking in Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park. The message was so powerful I decided to find out what it was about. It was very beautiful to find out why it was there so I took it home. The hiking was very special, my friend and I helped a lady that had an accident while riding her bike in the park. She was unconscious and her husband was in shock. We hope she is fine. The quilted heart comforted me when I arrived home after this accident. This is a very beautiful movement. Thank you!
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
neosportsinsiders.com

Cleveland’s John Adams Marched into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the Beat of his own Drum

Cleveland- It’s one of baseball’s greatest stories. A fan who brought a drum to a game one day in 1973 and continued to do so for more than 3,700 games. If you know Cleveland Baseball, you know John Adams. You’ve heard that rhythmic drumbeat coming from the left field bleachers. Adams is a legend and on August 24 he was inducted into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. That day is monumental as in 1973 on that exact date Adams first brought his drum to the stadium.
Cleveland.com

Area’s past comes to life in old photos

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
