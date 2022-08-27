ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15

Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?

Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
Grand Rapids Nonprofit Adds Two New Positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Amplify GR, a local nonprofit committed to preserving and widening pathways for residents and businesses on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, announces the expansion of its team with the hiring of Amy Knape as the organization’s senior director of fund development and Patrick Johnson, Jr. as chief operating officer. Both are new positions for the organization.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids

A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
