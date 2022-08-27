Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Fully-restored vintage '50s diner to host grand opening in Muskegon Thursday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bust out the poodle skirts, leather jackets and pomade because a fully-restored, historic ‘50s diner will make its big debut in Muskegon Thursday. 13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek of the vintage space Wednesday morning. We followed along last November as Pal’s Diner...
Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
‘Everyone feels welcome,’ at GRNoir Wine & Jazz diverse downtown Grand Rapids venue
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - In the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, is a venue where people of all races, ages and lifestyles are coming to enjoy a variety of wine, food and live jazz. The owners of GRNoir Wine & Jazz, Shatawn and Nadia Brigham, said they were very intentional about creating a diverse space when they opened in December 2020.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15
Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
Rude customers push Eastown restaurant to close early
A popular Eastown restaurant says had to close early Sunday when unruly customers made rude remarks.
Grand Rapids, It’s About Time We Talk About Etiquette When Going Out To Eat
If you think that Grand Rapids has a shortage of incredible restaurants, you're clearly not going out and enjoying our food scene. Since I moved to the city at the end of last year, I've tried a new restaurant almost every week and I rarely come across a dud. And...
Step inside the tiny homes hotel that soon will give Muskegon visitors a unique lodging choice
MUSKEGON, MI – An “oasis” of tiny homes for tourists to stay in could help kick start Muskegon’s Lakeside district, the perfect location for visitors to explore, according to the owner of the “Tiny Digs” hotel. The 10 tiny homes will be placed together...
Take Your Kiddies To These 5 West Michigan Zoos for National Zoo Awareness Day!
What better way you celebrate a successful first week of school than a weekend outing to the zoo?. Here is a list of 5 different zoos that you can check out right here in West Michigan. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo. I have seen this farm all over my TikTok...
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?
Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
corpmagazine.com
Grand Rapids Nonprofit Adds Two New Positions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Amplify GR, a local nonprofit committed to preserving and widening pathways for residents and businesses on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, announces the expansion of its team with the hiring of Amy Knape as the organization’s senior director of fund development and Patrick Johnson, Jr. as chief operating officer. Both are new positions for the organization.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Family remembers Naya Reynolds: bright future cut short
Naya Reynolds was shot and killed by a person who is still out there. Naya's mom says her death makes no sense.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
