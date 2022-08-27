ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

100.5 The River

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

GR Man Gets National Attention For His Metaverse Comedy Club

The virtual world is coming, and Grand Rapids resident Aaron Sorrels got in on the ground floor. Sorrels Is Known For Booking Clean Comedy Shows Around The Area. Sorrels has been on the Jojo Show several times, mostly to talk about his other business, Clean Comedy Time Productions, which books family friendly comedy shows around West Michigan, but recently his other project, the Soapstone Comedy Club received some world wide attention.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15

Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
MUSKEGON, MI
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
100.5 The River

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

GRPD Wants to Buy Your Guns at Event Coming Up

Looking to unload some firearms? Grand Rapids Police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force is hosting a gun buyback program in a few weeks. SAFE Task Force and GRPD Hosts Gun Buyback September 17. The gun buyback is at the Burton Heights Lot at 30 Burton St,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

