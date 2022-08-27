Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Do You Remember the Schnitzelbank Restaurant? It Was a Great Place!
Ah, the great restaurants of Grand Rapids past. So many are gone now, but not the memories. One of my most favorite memories is that of the Schnitzelbank. What a classic place!. Sitting on the corner of Jefferson Street and Wealthy for so many years, it was the oldest restaurant...
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GR Man Gets National Attention For His Metaverse Comedy Club
The virtual world is coming, and Grand Rapids resident Aaron Sorrels got in on the ground floor. Sorrels Is Known For Booking Clean Comedy Shows Around The Area. Sorrels has been on the Jojo Show several times, mostly to talk about his other business, Clean Comedy Time Productions, which books family friendly comedy shows around West Michigan, but recently his other project, the Soapstone Comedy Club received some world wide attention.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15
Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
Rude customers push Eastown restaurant to close early
A popular Eastown restaurant says had to close early Sunday when unruly customers made rude remarks.
Grand Rapids, It’s About Time We Talk About Etiquette When Going Out To Eat
If you think that Grand Rapids has a shortage of incredible restaurants, you're clearly not going out and enjoying our food scene. Since I moved to the city at the end of last year, I've tried a new restaurant almost every week and I rarely come across a dud. And...
Take Your Kiddies To These 5 West Michigan Zoos for National Zoo Awareness Day!
What better way you celebrate a successful first week of school than a weekend outing to the zoo?. Here is a list of 5 different zoos that you can check out right here in West Michigan. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo. I have seen this farm all over my TikTok...
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?
Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
Metro Cruise brings food, music, cars to 28th Street
It's a car-lover's paradise: The 28th Street Metro Cruise is th
Special 60th Anniversary Show for Grand Haven’s Music Fountains
For generations, people have been heading to Grand Haven to stare at Dewey Hill just after dusk each night. They wait patiently for a single stream of water to shoot up in the air and make the announcement: "Good Evening and welcome, I am the Grand Haven Musical Fountain." How...
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
West Michigan Slurpee Fans Have 2 Options For “Bring Your Own Cup Day”
After a two-year break because of Covid-19, one of the greatest days of the year is happening this Saturday, August 27th. It's the return of 7-Eleven's "Bring Your Own Cup Day" What Is "Bring Your Own Cup Day"?. 7-Eleven offers 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a Slurpee in any...
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
New Music and Art Festival Celebrating Grand River is This Saturday in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids' First RE(TURN) to the River Festival is August 27, 2022. This Saturday, August 27th is the inaugural RE(TURN) to the River festival in Grand Rapids, celebrating the Grand River. There are three locations at which folks can enjoy circus performers, food trucks, art, games, music, and more along...
GRPD Wants to Buy Your Guns at Event Coming Up
Looking to unload some firearms? Grand Rapids Police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force is hosting a gun buyback program in a few weeks. SAFE Task Force and GRPD Hosts Gun Buyback September 17. The gun buyback is at the Burton Heights Lot at 30 Burton St,...
