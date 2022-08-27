ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield

Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Kettering, OH
Education
City
Kettering, OH
Dayton, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Kettering, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
Football
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

(UPDATED AUG. 31) - A viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn for Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn. He died on Monday. The funeral will take place at 10:30...
FAIRBORN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurgood Marshall
dayton247now.com

Well-known downtown Dayton restaurant abruptly closes

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A well-known downtown Dayton restaurant has ceased operations. The closure not only costs jobs, it leaves a void in the city center. The restaurant in question is Basil’s on Market on Patterson Boulevard. The location has been removed from the restaurant’s social media pages. The other two locations – Beavercreek and Troy – remain open.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kettering Alter
thexunewswire.com

917 W. Market St.

1BR 1 BA Germantown - Quiet/Friendly Neighbor's - Property Id: 803837. Discover your new apartment in Germantown. Minutes from Miami University Middletown, University of Dayton and Sinclair University!. This community has so much to offer its residents. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, Friendly Neighbors, Hiking, Metro Parks, and Close to Town!
GERMANTOWN, OH
dayton.com

Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses

The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WLWT 5

Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
LOVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy