There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield
Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ministry of defense: Liberty Township Lakota East blanks Loveland
Liberty Township Lakota East's defense kept Loveland under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision for an Ohio boys soccer victory on August 30. Liberty Township Lakota East drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Loveland after the first half.
Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley
Here's a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.
COVID-19 cases down fourth straight week in Ohio
Some Miami Valley health leaders say as cases are gradually declining, it’s created an ideal environment for students and staff to return to school. However, there’s always a cause for concern.
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.
It still amazes me that people say, "there's nothing to do". I've been living in the triangle of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio for 22 years. Honestly, we are still finding things to do. The old soul in me thinks-what do these people WANT to do?
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74
(UPDATED AUG. 31) - A viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn for Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn. He died on Monday. The funeral will take place at 10:30...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Well-known downtown Dayton restaurant abruptly closes
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A well-known downtown Dayton restaurant has ceased operations. The closure not only costs jobs, it leaves a void in the city center. The restaurant in question is Basil’s on Market on Patterson Boulevard. The location has been removed from the restaurant’s social media pages. The other two locations – Beavercreek and Troy – remain open.
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes
KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
917 W. Market St.
1BR 1 BA Germantown - Quiet/Friendly Neighbor's - Property Id: 803837. Discover your new apartment in Germantown. Minutes from Miami University Middletown, University of Dayton and Sinclair University!. This community has so much to offer its residents. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, Friendly Neighbors, Hiking, Metro Parks, and Close to Town!
Final goodbyes begin for former local attorney, judge, auditor and Dayton mayoral candidate
DAYTON — The final goodbyes begin later today for A.J. Wagner, former Montgomery County Common Pleas judge, County Auditor, and candidate for Dayton Mayor. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral services set for A.J. Wagner, former local attorney, judge. A viewing will be held today at Koch Funeral Home in State College,...
Long-time Good Morning America host to speak in Kettering
Lunden is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker. For nearly 40 years, Lunden greeted viewers each day on Good Morning America, making her the longest-running female host ever on early morning television.
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses
The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
Child found in Kettering reunited with family
The child is described as a 3-4-year-old white male wearing a diaper. He was located on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department.
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
Dayton man sentenced for two homicides committed hours apart
Christopher Leon Smith, 31, used a handgun to shoot two men, injuring one and fatally shooting 34-year-old Brandon Harris, outside Rick's Jazz Lab on Lakeview Avenue in Dayton.
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
