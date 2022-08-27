ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Mix 95.7FM

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15

Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
MUSKEGON, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?

Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Fitness#Ballroom Dance#Ballroom Dancing#Recreation Department#Gentle Musical Movement#Free Fitness Options
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing

After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Mix 95.7FM

Ever Wanted to Become a Firefighter? Here’s Your Chance

Are you graduating soon or just looking for a career change? If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, the Grand Rapids Fire Department has a program for you. Becoming a firefighter takes a lot of training as well as the right individual who can step up and handle a job that can be very dangerous. One of the perks of the job is you get to serve and help those in the community you live in.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

WMU Announced Former Detroit Tiger to Join Baseball Coaching Staff

Western Michigan University is beefing up its coaching staff by adding a former Detroit Tiger to the baseball team's pitching staff. WMU had a rough season in 2022 only winning 18 of their 36 games overall and 15 of 24 games in their conference. It's apparent that some changes be made to increase the team's chances of having a stronger season in 2023.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number

The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Workers At Michigan Chipotle Vote To Unionize

Short staffing and inability to make ends meet with low hours were the main demands of the Chipotle employees. This Is The First Chipotle Restaurant To Unionize In The Country. A Lansing Chipotle restaurant became the first in that chain to unionize its workers. The employees at the store located On West Saginaw Street voted 11-3 to join the union Thursday afternoon. They will be joining a branch of the International Brotherhood fo Teamsters, Local #243.
LANSING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy