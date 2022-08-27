Read full article on original website
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in September
There are over 20 different concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events in West Michigan for you to check out in September. Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6 pm - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution...
Want to help West Michigan? Mayor’s Grand River Clean Up Is Seeking Volunteers
Even though, it is not Earth Day. We need to take part in helping take care of the community around us. If you need to flex your love for community service, here is an opportunity you can do right here in Grand Rapids. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council is...
Grand Rapids, It’s About Time We Talk About Etiquette When Going Out To Eat
If you think that Grand Rapids has a shortage of incredible restaurants, you're clearly not going out and enjoying our food scene. Since I moved to the city at the end of last year, I've tried a new restaurant almost every week and I rarely come across a dud. And...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15
Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
Take Your Kiddies To These 5 West Michigan Zoos for National Zoo Awareness Day!
What better way you celebrate a successful first week of school than a weekend outing to the zoo?. Here is a list of 5 different zoos that you can check out right here in West Michigan. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo. I have seen this farm all over my TikTok...
Lost & Found: Divers find 142 glasses under South Haven water slide
How many times have you visited an amusement park and discovered that you have lost something once you finally leave?. Well, this story might hit you in a sentimental way. 😂. During a South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team drill, divers hit the jackpot by finding 142 pairs of...
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?
Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Special 60th Anniversary Show for Grand Haven’s Music Fountains
For generations, people have been heading to Grand Haven to stare at Dewey Hill just after dusk each night. They wait patiently for a single stream of water to shoot up in the air and make the announcement: "Good Evening and welcome, I am the Grand Haven Musical Fountain." How...
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Watch Video: Woman Abandons Newborn Kittens At Muskegon Car Wash
Surveillance video captures a woman abandoning kittens at a Muskegon car wash. You can see the video here. The Grand Bay Car Wash in Muskegon Township surveillance camera captured a woman dropping off four newborn kittens and then driving away. You can see in the photo above the woman holding...
Ever Wanted to Become a Firefighter? Here’s Your Chance
Are you graduating soon or just looking for a career change? If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, the Grand Rapids Fire Department has a program for you. Becoming a firefighter takes a lot of training as well as the right individual who can step up and handle a job that can be very dangerous. One of the perks of the job is you get to serve and help those in the community you live in.
Kent County Police Search for Missing Plainfield Township Woman
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman from Plainfield Township. According to police, Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O'Meara) is 33-years-old, 5'2" and approximately 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on August 21st, 2022, at her home near the East...
The Grounds and Tunnels of the Abandoned Cement Factory: Bellevue, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've shown you pictures of the old Prestolite Factory ruins in Bellevue before, but now here is a new batch with many different shots and angles. To...
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
WMU Announced Former Detroit Tiger to Join Baseball Coaching Staff
Western Michigan University is beefing up its coaching staff by adding a former Detroit Tiger to the baseball team's pitching staff. WMU had a rough season in 2022 only winning 18 of their 36 games overall and 15 of 24 games in their conference. It's apparent that some changes be made to increase the team's chances of having a stronger season in 2023.
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number
The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
Workers At Michigan Chipotle Vote To Unionize
Short staffing and inability to make ends meet with low hours were the main demands of the Chipotle employees. This Is The First Chipotle Restaurant To Unionize In The Country. A Lansing Chipotle restaurant became the first in that chain to unionize its workers. The employees at the store located On West Saginaw Street voted 11-3 to join the union Thursday afternoon. They will be joining a branch of the International Brotherhood fo Teamsters, Local #243.
