Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Yardbarker
Vikings Announce Five Roster Moves
Vikings placed WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill on injured reserve. Vikings released CB Tye Smith. Vikings waived T Timon Parris and WR Myron Mitchell. McGill, 29, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.
Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year
The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.
Arkansas is “tough, nasty” says Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell
The place will be packed. Luke Fickell knows that. The Cincinnati coach has spent a lot of this week preparing his team for the expected hostilities of the Arkansas crowd inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday when the two teams open their respective seasons. “It’s going to be a tough, nasty game, just like the environment’s going to be,” Fickell said. “I think they pride themselves in things like that. We pride ourselves in things like that.” The truth is both teams have plenty to gain, but plenty to lose, too. Arkansas is ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press poll...
Veteran RHP Tyler Duffey to opt out of Rangers contract
Right-hander Tyler Duffey is opting out of his minor league contract with the Rangers, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. Duffey only joined the organization a little over two weeks ago, but is now exercising one of the several opt-out clauses that was reportedly part of the deal. Duffey has...
Amid trade rumors, Donovan Mitchell removes Jazz from Twitter bio
With trade rumors still swirling, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has removed all Jazz mentions from his Twitter bio. Mitchell has led Utah in scoring each of the past five seasons.
NBA・
Maeda unlikely to return, Buxton sore, but Twins help on way
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As they try to stay in the playoff race, the Minnesota Twins could get back several reinforcements from the injured list in the next few weeks. Former ace Kenta Maeda is unlikely to be one of them. Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said Monday that All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton, who’s out with low grade right hip strain, will stay in Minnesota to rehab when the team leaves for a road trip that starts Friday. Falvey said Buxton still has soreness in his hip. “Obviously, most focused on getting Byron where he needs to be, more than anything,” Falvey said. Falvey outlined where multiple players are in their rehab, noting outfielder Trevor Larnach and pitchers Josh Winder, Bailey Ober and Randy Dobnak are getting closer to a return.
