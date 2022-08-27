MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As they try to stay in the playoff race, the Minnesota Twins could get back several reinforcements from the injured list in the next few weeks. Former ace Kenta Maeda is unlikely to be one of them. Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said Monday that All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton, who’s out with low grade right hip strain, will stay in Minnesota to rehab when the team leaves for a road trip that starts Friday. Falvey said Buxton still has soreness in his hip. “Obviously, most focused on getting Byron where he needs to be, more than anything,” Falvey said. Falvey outlined where multiple players are in their rehab, noting outfielder Trevor Larnach and pitchers Josh Winder, Bailey Ober and Randy Dobnak are getting closer to a return.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO