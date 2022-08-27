Read full article on original website
San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure closing to make way for Alamo visitor center
The $450 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is set to take over the historic Crockett and Woolworth buildings.
Little Bites: Southerleigh Haute South menu, Pinks on the Patio and more San Antonio food news
Our new Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Northside San Antonio bakery Sol y Luna to close after 14 years
Its final day is this Sunday.
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter holding fundraising dinner for reproductive rights
Local chef Jennifer Hwa Dobertin will host guest chef Mason Hereford from New Orleans' award-winning Turkey and the Wolf restaurant.
Inaugural San Antonio Country Music Festival will debut in October at South Side venue
South Side-born Mario Moreno and his band the Smokin' Guns will headline the day-long event, which includes more than a dozen acts.
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
San Antonio Current
What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
The Devil Wears Prada blew into Vibes Event Center on Tuesday, delivering a crushing set of its melodic metalcore. The band performed its Zombie and ZII EPs in full, along with a setlist full of favorites that got audience members pumping their fists. Here's everything we saw.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
Ford Parade of Lights will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk beginning this weekend
An online map shows the parade route so visitors and locals alike can find places to watch the procession.
Viral Video Shows Texas Boat Tour Awkwardly Floating Past Small Graduation
"SA don't play about them boat rides."
texasbutterflyranch.com
Forever Journey: honor someone who died by tagging a monarch butterfly in their name
When my father John Maeckle died in 2015 at the age of 93, we celebrated his life with the release of 93 monarch butterflies. The low-key gathering in the butterfly garden of our home was “better than church,” according to my mother Hilde Maeckle, his surviving partner, now 89. For weeks, every time I’d see a monarch along the San Antonio River, I’d tell myself “that’s Opa’s butterfly.”
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
sanantoniomag.com
12 Things to do in San Antonio this Labor Day Weekend
Coach Jeff Traylor is asking fans to pack the Alamodome as the UTSA Roadrunners open the football season during a home game against the No. 24-ranked Houston Cougars. Prior to kickoff, the team will celebrate its first-ever conference championship by unveiling the 2021 Conference USA Champion banner in the rafters. Tickets are available here. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. 100 Montana St.
New San Antonio farmer's market grows outside of Wonderland of the America's
Starting this Saturday.
Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas
El Arroyo could be coming to a city near you!
San Antonio’s estranged relationship with actor Armie Hammer after his fall
Intense allegations were made against the actor.
tmpresale.com
YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tours concert in San Antonio, TX Oct 21, 2022 – pre-sale password
WiseGuys has the YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour presale password! While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to order tickets for YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour before the general public. If you don’t acquire your tickets to YES: Close to...
KSAT 12
Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole
KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
Fish City Grill swims into third San Antonio location in the Shops at South Rim
San Antonio may be land-locked, but seafood options still abound, and one staple is casting a wider net: Fish City Grill announced a third location opening on Monday, August 29. Founded in 1995, Fish City Grill the neighborhood favorite serves fresh seafood in a comfortable setting at 20 locations throughout...
KSAT 12
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users
SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
