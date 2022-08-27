When my father John Maeckle died in 2015 at the age of 93, we celebrated his life with the release of 93 monarch butterflies. The low-key gathering in the butterfly garden of our home was “better than church,” according to my mother Hilde Maeckle, his surviving partner, now 89. For weeks, every time I’d see a monarch along the San Antonio River, I’d tell myself “that’s Opa’s butterfly.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO