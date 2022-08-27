Real-world behavioral dataset from two fully remote smartphone-based randomized clinical trials for depression

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Nature.com
Dysregulated naÃ¯ve B cells and de novo autoreactivity in severe COVID-19
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection1 has been associated with highly inflammatory...
Nature.com
Telehealth in hematopoietic cell transplantation: perspective from patients at a public hospital in Brazil
Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) is a potential curative treatment for hematological diseases. Patients undergoing HCT are usually immunosuppressed and require frequent outpatient visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced the challenge of providing medical care for HCT patients while preventing environmental exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Our HCT team (i.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, a dietician, and a social worker) started performing telehealth using a HIPAA-compliant Google Meet-based institutional platform or telephone calls in March/2020. To evaluate the feasibility of using this strategy as a permanent tool, we sent out a survey to HCT recipients to better understand their opinion on and early experience with telehealth.
Nature.com
ACh signaling modulates activity of the GABAergic signaling network in the basolateral amygdala and behavior in stress-relevant paradigms
The balance between excitatory and inhibitory (E/I) signaling is important for maintaining homeostatic function in the brain. Indeed, dysregulation of inhibitory GABA interneurons in the amygdala has been implicated in human mood disorders. We hypothesized that acetylcholine (ACh) signaling in the basolateral amygdala (BLA) might alter E/I balance resulting in changes in stress-sensitive behaviors. We therefore measured ACh release as well as activity of calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CAMKII)-, parvalbumin (PV)-, somatostatin (SOM)- and vasoactive intestinal protein (VIP)-expressing neurons in the BLA of awake, behaving male mice. ACh levels and activity of both excitatory and inhibitory BLA neurons increased when animals were actively coping, and decreased during passive coping, in the light"“dark box, tail suspension and social defeat. Changes in neuronal activity preceded behavioral state transitions, suggesting that BLA activity may drive the shift in coping strategy. In contrast to exposure to escapable stressors, prolonging ACh signaling with a cholinesterase antagonist changed the balance of activity among BLA cell types, significantly increasing activity of VIP neurons and decreasing activity of SOM cells, with little effect on CaMKII or PV neurons. Knockdown of Î±7 or Î²2-containing nAChR subtypes in PV and SOM, but not CaMKII or VIP, BLA neurons altered behavioral responses to stressors, suggesting that ACh signaling through nAChRs on GABA neuron subtypes contributes to stress-induced changes in behavior. These studies show that ACh modulates the GABAergic signaling network in the BLA, shifting the balance between SOM, PV, VIP and CaMKII neurons, which are normally activated coordinately during active coping in response to stress. Thus, prolonging ACh signaling, as occurs in response to chronic stress, may contribute to maladaptive behaviors by shifting the balance of inhibitory signaling in the BLA.
Nature.com
Computer copilots for endoscopic diagnosis
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools for endoscopy are now entering clinical practice after demonstrating substantial improvements to polyp detection on colonoscopy. As this technology continues to mature, efforts to develop and validate a new frontier of possibilities-including diagnostic classification, risk stratification, and clinical outcomes assessment-are now underway. In npj Digital Medicine, scientists from Cosmo AI/Linkverse and collaborators report an extension to the first FDA-cleared AI tool for colonoscopy that goes beyond polyp detection to enable video-based diagnostic characterization.
Nature.com
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
Nature.com
Genomics solves the mystery of a medieval mass burial
Analysis identifies the remains in an English well as those of medieval Jews, who were probably the victims of an antisemitic massacre. You have full access to this article via your institution. Genomic analysis suggests that human remains recovered from a medieval well in Norwich, UK, were probably those of...
Nature.com
Localized, time-dependent responses of rat cranial bone to repeated mild traumatic brain injuries
While it is well-established that bone responds dynamically to mechanical loading, the effects of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) on cranial bone composition are unclear. We hypothesized that repeated mTBI (rmTBI) would change the microstructure of cranial bones, without gross skull fractures. To address this, young adult female Piebald Viral Glaxo rats received sham, 1Ã—, 2Ã—"‰or 3Ã—"‰closed-head mTBIs delivered at 24Â h intervals, using a weight-drop device custom-built for reproducible impact. Skull bones were collected at 2 or 10Â weeks after the final injury/sham procedure, imaged by micro computed tomography and analyzed at predetermined regions of interest. In the interparietal bone, proximal to the injury site, modest increases in bone thickness were observed at 2Â weeks, particularly following 2Ã—"‰and 3Ã—"‰mTBI. By 10Â weeks, 2Ã—"‰mTBI induced a robust increase in the volume and thickness of the interparietal bone, alongside a corresponding decrease in the volume of marrow cavities in the diploÃ« region. In contrast, neither parietal nor frontal skull samples were affected by rmTBI. Our findings demonstrate time- and location-dependent effects of rmTBI on cranial bone structure, highlighting a need to consider microstructural alterations to cranial bone when assessing the consequences of rmTBI.
Nature.com
Ecological and human health risk assessment of heavy metal(loid)s in agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, Southwest China
To determine the heavy metal(loid)s (HMs) contamination of agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, 788 topsoil samples were collected and analyzed for their heavy metal(loid)s concentration. The index of geo-accumulation (Igeo), pollution index (PI) and potential ecological risk index (EIi) were used to assess the degree of pollution. Correlation analysis and principal component analysis (PCA) were used to determine the sources of soil HMs. Human health risks estimated with hazard index (HI) and carcinogenic risk (CR) indices based on ingestion, inhalation and dermal exposure pathways for adults and children. The mean values of Cd, Hg, As, Pb, Cr, Cu, Ni and Zn were 0.221, 0.155, 9.76, 32.2, 91.9, 35.2, 37.1 and 108.8Â mgÂ kgâˆ’1, respectively, which did not exceed the threshold values of the risk screening value for soil contamination. The potential ecological risk of soil heavy metal(loid)s was low level and there was no significant human health risk. Based on PCA, Pb and Hg may originate from transportation and atmospheric deposition, Zn, Cr and Ni may originate from natural sources and industrial activities, and Cu and Cd may originate from agricultural activities. Overall, from the perspective of HMs content, the soil quality in this study area was at a clean level. This study provides a reference and a basis for formulating effective measures to prevent and control HMs enrichment in agricultural soils.
Nature.com
Rare autosomal trisomies detected by non-invasive prenatal testing
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this issue of EJOG, Lannoo et al. [1] present the results of a daunting task; a review of rare autosomal trisomies (RATs) with the goal of providing clinical guidance for women receiving genome-wide (gw) non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT). RATs are trisomies not involving chromosomes 13, 18, 21, or sex chromosomes. Non-mosaic RATs are seen in a high proportion of first trimester spontaneous abortions. They are only rarely encountered in amniotic fluid cells and exceedingly rare in livebirths where they are only detected in a mosaic state [2]. RATs are surprisingly common in placental cells. To appreciate the challenge in assessing their clinical significance when detected through gwNIPT, it is necessary to briefly summarize current understanding of their origins and the basis for clinical concern.
Nature.com
Non-viral, precisely engineered immune cells tested in lymphoma
An improved approach has been developed for producing precisely designed immune cells called CAR T cells that recognize and kill cancer cells. CAR T cells generated in this way were safe and showed potential therapeutic effects in individuals with a relapsed or treatment-resistant form of the immune-cell cancer called B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Nature.com
Using metabolic imaging to investigate neuromodulatory mechanisms of rTMS
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) induces varieties of behavioral effects ranging from cognitive domains to FDA-approved treatments for migraine and depression. Despite these exciting applications, open questions remain about rTMS mechanisms. Through studies that combine TMS with other measures (neuroimaging, electroencephalogram, etc.), we have gained a better understanding of how rTMS influences brain activity; however, these findings leave gaps in our knowledge of the neurochemical underpinnings of how rTMS affects behavior. Neurochemical and related metabolic fluctuations covary with cognitive and disease states and may inform variations in treatment outcome. Investigating the influence of rTMS on metabolism provides the potential to use metabolite concentrations as predictors of TMS response given that rTMS is designed to change behavior via neural effects.
Nature.com
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
Nature.com
Low flow nasal cannula requirement among preterm infants: predictors and description of clinical course
We aim to identify potential risk factors associated with longer duration of supplemental oxygen use in preterm infants at risk for bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) to better inform families and weaning protocols. Study design. This is a retrospective study of infants with a birth gestational age (GA)"‰<"‰32 0/7 weeks admitted to...
Nature.com
Mendelian randomization study of the effect of coronary artery calcification on atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases
Calcium calcification in the wall of arteries (CAC) leads to a higher risk of atherosclerosis related outcomes, especially myocardial infarction (MI). Nevertheless, the causal role of CAC on other related outcomes is unclear. In this study, we used Mendelian randomization (MR) to systematically investigate the causal role of CAC across a broad range of atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases including coronary heart disease, angina, MI, ischemic heart disease, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease. Publicly available data from the UK biobank and other data sources were used. Using the two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach, we applied 3 MR models including the inverse variance weighted, the weighted-median, and the weighted-mode methods. Eight SNPs associated with CAC were selected as instrumental variables. We observed causal evidence of CAC on MI consistently across all MR models (PIVW"‰="‰1.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Median"‰="‰1.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Mode"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2) and this causation is shown in an acute transmural MI of inferior wall (PIVW"‰="‰1.5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Median"‰="‰4.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, PW-Mode"‰="‰3.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2) but not consistently observed in an anterior wall. As each site of acute MI was suggested to have relatively specific mechanisms, our finding suggested that the causal role of CAC on MI is in an inferior wall possibly as a consequence of large calcification from a prolonged process, whereas non-calcified artery plaque or other underlying mechanisms may predominantly play role in an anterior infarction during an advanced atherosclerotic process.
Nature.com
Are the chronological age cutoffs used in clinical oncology guidelines biologically meaningful?
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Age is one of the strongest risk factors for cancer and also affects tumour biology, treatment recommendations and response to therapy. Although clinical oncology guidelines advocate against classifying patients on the basis of chronological age alone, most studies and published guidelines use discrete age cutoffs, often heterogeneously. Herein, we discuss age cutoffs from a historical and biological perspective, focusing on breast cancer.
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Carbon Monitor Cities near-real-time daily estimates of CO emissions from 1500 cities worldwide
Building on near-real-time and spatially explicit estimates of daily carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, here we present and analyze a new city-level dataset of fossil fuel and cement emissions, Carbon Monitor Cities, which provides daily estimates of emissions from January 2019 through December 2021 for 1500 cities in 46 countries, and disaggregates five sectors: power generation, residential (buildings), industry, ground transportation, and aviation. The goal of this dataset is to improve the timeliness and temporal resolution of city-level emission inventories and includes estimates for both functional urban areas and city administrative areas that are consistent with global and regional totals. Comparisons with other datasets (i.e. CEADs, MEIC, Vulcan, and CDP-ICLEI Track) were performed, and we estimate the overall annual uncertainty range to be Â±21.7%. Carbon Monitor Cities is a near-real-time, city-level emission dataset that includes cities around the world, including the first estimates for many cities in low-income countries.
