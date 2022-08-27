Dr. Edgar Eugene McCanless of Lake Charles, passed away Monday, Aug. 15 2022 at the age of 97 in a local hospital. Dr. McCanless was born March 31, 1925 to Edgar Maxwell McCanless and Ruth Meyer Pund McCanless in Canton, Ga. Always a man of honor and leadership, he achieved the highest-ranking status as Eagle Scout and graduated with honors from Canton High School. He also served the United States Air Force during which time he met his future bride. He was a graduate of Duke University where he graduated at the top of his class with a Bachelor of Science degree and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania where he attained his Doctorate degree. It was during this time that he met his mentor and great influence, Dr. Benjamin Spock. He was a member Phi Beta Kappa and the Medical Honor Fraternity. Dr. McCanless began working as a Pediatrician Lake Charles Surgicare, joined the Children’s Clinic in 1980 and was one of the first doctors in the area to work with Head Start Program. He retired from the Lake Charles Children’s Clinic at the age of 89. He had a great sense of humor, quick wit and the ability to bring others laughter. He remains affectionately known by countless many as “Dr. Mac”. Dr. McCanless had a superior appreciation of the arts: poetry, symphony, theater, opera and music and was a regular member in attendance of the Banner Production Series of McNeese State University. During his downtime, he enjoyed gardening, a hobby he shared with his mother and brother. He also enjoyed reading and watching the Olympics. He was actively involved in the Calcasieu Parish Medical Society, Rotary Club, Family and Youth Counsel and for many years, Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He will be remembered as a man who was intellectually stimulating, well respected and who genuinely loved his work. Most importantly, he was a man of faith and family and was a father who “was always there”.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO