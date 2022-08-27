ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Ransom named starter for Cowboys’ season opener

Cam Ransom will start at quarterback when the Cowboys open the Gary Goff era Saturday night in Bozeman, Mont. The first-year head coach made the decision official Monday when he released the depth chart ahead of the McNeese State season opener. The Cowboys, looking to bounce back from last season’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Warren Arceneaux column: A look back at last week’s jamborees

It’s dangerous to try to read too much into results from the season-opening jamborees, but it’s also fun and hard to avoid, so let’s take a look at which schools came out of the dress rehearsal with things they hope will become a trend as the season goes on.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

State tourney on the minds of area volleyball teams as season begins

The road to the state volleyball tournament at the Cajundome starts today as teams across the state kickoff the 2022 season. Sam Houston came up short last season after falling to Archbishop Chapelle in the regional round but hasn’t changed its goal to make it to Lafayette. “We had...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

David Glenn Barbery

David Glenn Barbery, age 75, of Dequincy, La. passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. David was born Jan. 3, 1947 in Dequincy, La. to parents Gurvis and Frankie Foster Barbery. David was a member of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and was very proud of his Native American heritage. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy and fought in Vietnam.
DEQUINCY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bobbie L. Cart

The world as we know it, will never be the same. Our matriarch, our guiding light, our mother has left this earthly place and gone on before us. We’ll get past this loss, and we will live our best lives, because that’s what she taught us to do.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Dr. Edgar McCanless

Dr. Edgar Eugene McCanless of Lake Charles, passed away Monday, Aug. 15 2022 at the age of 97 in a local hospital. Dr. McCanless was born March 31, 1925 to Edgar Maxwell McCanless and Ruth Meyer Pund McCanless in Canton, Ga. Always a man of honor and leadership, he achieved the highest-ranking status as Eagle Scout and graduated with honors from Canton High School. He also served the United States Air Force during which time he met his future bride. He was a graduate of Duke University where he graduated at the top of his class with a Bachelor of Science degree and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania where he attained his Doctorate degree. It was during this time that he met his mentor and great influence, Dr. Benjamin Spock. He was a member Phi Beta Kappa and the Medical Honor Fraternity. Dr. McCanless began working as a Pediatrician Lake Charles Surgicare, joined the Children’s Clinic in 1980 and was one of the first doctors in the area to work with Head Start Program. He retired from the Lake Charles Children’s Clinic at the age of 89. He had a great sense of humor, quick wit and the ability to bring others laughter. He remains affectionately known by countless many as “Dr. Mac”. Dr. McCanless had a superior appreciation of the arts: poetry, symphony, theater, opera and music and was a regular member in attendance of the Banner Production Series of McNeese State University. During his downtime, he enjoyed gardening, a hobby he shared with his mother and brother. He also enjoyed reading and watching the Olympics. He was actively involved in the Calcasieu Parish Medical Society, Rotary Club, Family and Youth Counsel and for many years, Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He will be remembered as a man who was intellectually stimulating, well respected and who genuinely loved his work. Most importantly, he was a man of faith and family and was a father who “was always there”.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

4 believed to have drowned in Sabine

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for the bodies of four people who are believed to have drowned late Friday night in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed the victims were three adults and one...
MERRYVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Homicide suspect captured in Beauregard escapes from Texas prison

A double homicide suspect apprehended earlier this year in Beauregard Parish has escaped his east Texas prison, authorities said. Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/28: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jessica Labove Everett, 40, 420 Beechwood Road, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery. Marcus Gerald Nance, 32, 2403 9th St. — violations of protective orders. Thomas George Coon, 25, Houma — illegal carrying of weapons during commission of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Honoré against more LNG terminals

Gen. Russel L. Honoré was in Lake Charles Wednesday, August 24, to warn against building more LNG export terminals in what he describes as a “hurricane disaster zone.” Honoré said new plants are not only bad for the environment, but these export facilities are contributing to rising electricity and food costs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy

The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles. Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day. “All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Programs can help make home ownership a reality

The American dream of homeownership is slipping out of reach for low- and moderate-income Americans. Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development was in Vinton last week to talk to homebuyers, lenders, realtors and developers about programs available that could make safe, affordable, energy-efficient housing a reality for more people.
VINTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Two high schoolers charged with terrorizing

Two Southwest Louisiana students have been charged with terrorizing after making separate threats to their respective high schools. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office was notified late Friday night of a possible threat from a Sam Houston High School student. Vincent said detectives were told...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteers the heart of Food for Seniors

On the third Friday of each month, a Southwest Louisiana business or a group of Sulphur officials volunteer at the Sulphur Senior Center. “These volunteers commit to two-and-a-half hours once a year,” said Tommy Little. “Companies bring a team of five or six, load the food boxes and then serve the seniors who have qualified for the Food for Seniors Program as they drive through. With today’s rising food prices, it’s my hope that more seniors find out about the program and more companies volunteer to help in whatever way they can.”
SULPHUR, LA

