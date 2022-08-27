Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Ransom named starter for Cowboys’ season opener
Cam Ransom will start at quarterback when the Cowboys open the Gary Goff era Saturday night in Bozeman, Mont. The first-year head coach made the decision official Monday when he released the depth chart ahead of the McNeese State season opener. The Cowboys, looking to bounce back from last season’s...
KPLC TV
McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
Lake Charles American Press
Warren Arceneaux column: A look back at last week’s jamborees
It’s dangerous to try to read too much into results from the season-opening jamborees, but it’s also fun and hard to avoid, so let’s take a look at which schools came out of the dress rehearsal with things they hope will become a trend as the season goes on.
Lake Charles American Press
State tourney on the minds of area volleyball teams as season begins
The road to the state volleyball tournament at the Cajundome starts today as teams across the state kickoff the 2022 season. Sam Houston came up short last season after falling to Archbishop Chapelle in the regional round but hasn’t changed its goal to make it to Lafayette. “We had...
Lake Charles American Press
David Glenn Barbery
David Glenn Barbery, age 75, of Dequincy, La. passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. David was born Jan. 3, 1947 in Dequincy, La. to parents Gurvis and Frankie Foster Barbery. David was a member of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and was very proud of his Native American heritage. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy and fought in Vietnam.
Lake Charles American Press
Bobbie L. Cart
The world as we know it, will never be the same. Our matriarch, our guiding light, our mother has left this earthly place and gone on before us. We’ll get past this loss, and we will live our best lives, because that’s what she taught us to do.
brproud.com
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
Lake Charles American Press
Dr. Edgar McCanless
Dr. Edgar Eugene McCanless of Lake Charles, passed away Monday, Aug. 15 2022 at the age of 97 in a local hospital. Dr. McCanless was born March 31, 1925 to Edgar Maxwell McCanless and Ruth Meyer Pund McCanless in Canton, Ga. Always a man of honor and leadership, he achieved the highest-ranking status as Eagle Scout and graduated with honors from Canton High School. He also served the United States Air Force during which time he met his future bride. He was a graduate of Duke University where he graduated at the top of his class with a Bachelor of Science degree and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania where he attained his Doctorate degree. It was during this time that he met his mentor and great influence, Dr. Benjamin Spock. He was a member Phi Beta Kappa and the Medical Honor Fraternity. Dr. McCanless began working as a Pediatrician Lake Charles Surgicare, joined the Children’s Clinic in 1980 and was one of the first doctors in the area to work with Head Start Program. He retired from the Lake Charles Children’s Clinic at the age of 89. He had a great sense of humor, quick wit and the ability to bring others laughter. He remains affectionately known by countless many as “Dr. Mac”. Dr. McCanless had a superior appreciation of the arts: poetry, symphony, theater, opera and music and was a regular member in attendance of the Banner Production Series of McNeese State University. During his downtime, he enjoyed gardening, a hobby he shared with his mother and brother. He also enjoyed reading and watching the Olympics. He was actively involved in the Calcasieu Parish Medical Society, Rotary Club, Family and Youth Counsel and for many years, Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He will be remembered as a man who was intellectually stimulating, well respected and who genuinely loved his work. Most importantly, he was a man of faith and family and was a father who “was always there”.
Lake Charles American Press
4 believed to have drowned in Sabine
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for the bodies of four people who are believed to have drowned late Friday night in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed the victims were three adults and one...
Power outages across Acadiana
SLEMCO customers are experiencing outages in St. Landry Parish, Acadia Parish, and St. Martin Parish.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
Lake Charles American Press
Homicide suspect captured in Beauregard escapes from Texas prison
A double homicide suspect apprehended earlier this year in Beauregard Parish has escaped his east Texas prison, authorities said. Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25.
Lake Charles American Press
8/28: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jessica Labove Everett, 40, 420 Beechwood Road, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery. Marcus Gerald Nance, 32, 2403 9th St. — violations of protective orders. Thomas George Coon, 25, Houma — illegal carrying of weapons during commission of...
Lake Charles American Press
Honoré against more LNG terminals
Gen. Russel L. Honoré was in Lake Charles Wednesday, August 24, to warn against building more LNG export terminals in what he describes as a “hurricane disaster zone.” Honoré said new plants are not only bad for the environment, but these export facilities are contributing to rising electricity and food costs.
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt. On August 29, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the fourth victim, a young boy, from the waters of the Sabine River. The victim was found between 8:30 and 8:40...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy
The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
KPLC TV
Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles. Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day. “All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.
Lake Charles American Press
Programs can help make home ownership a reality
The American dream of homeownership is slipping out of reach for low- and moderate-income Americans. Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development was in Vinton last week to talk to homebuyers, lenders, realtors and developers about programs available that could make safe, affordable, energy-efficient housing a reality for more people.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Two high schoolers charged with terrorizing
Two Southwest Louisiana students have been charged with terrorizing after making separate threats to their respective high schools. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office was notified late Friday night of a possible threat from a Sam Houston High School student. Vincent said detectives were told...
Lake Charles American Press
Volunteers the heart of Food for Seniors
On the third Friday of each month, a Southwest Louisiana business or a group of Sulphur officials volunteer at the Sulphur Senior Center. “These volunteers commit to two-and-a-half hours once a year,” said Tommy Little. “Companies bring a team of five or six, load the food boxes and then serve the seniors who have qualified for the Food for Seniors Program as they drive through. With today’s rising food prices, it’s my hope that more seniors find out about the program and more companies volunteer to help in whatever way they can.”
