Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Otis Williams, founder of The Temptations, discusses touring during segregation
Otis Williams, founding member of the Motown group The Temptations, tells "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King what it was like touring the South during segregation in the 1960s.
CBS News
Chris Rock says he rejected offer to host Oscars
Comedian Chris Rock says he turned down an offer to host the Academy Awards again, months after he was slapped on stage by actor Will Smith at the ceremony. An Arizona newspaper reported that Rock joked about the offer at a show in Phoenix, likening it to returning to the scene of a crime.
CBS News
533K+
Followers
64K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0