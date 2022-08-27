Read full article on original website
THS and LHS take on Litchfield Country Club
LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Country Club played host to a five-team match on Tuesday, August 30. The Five teams included Taylorville, Lincolnwood, Litchfield, Vandalia and Gillespie. Taylorville took the fifth place spot with a team total of 230. Tornado lead, Luke Poor, snagged a 54 individual total. Freshman Isaac...
Hillsboro gets past Lincolnwood
HILLSBORO — The Lincolnwood girls golf team traveled to Hillsboro to take on the ‘Toppers on Monday, August 29. The head to head matchup went down to the wherewith the Lancers catching a total of 247 and Hillsboro snagging the victory with 233. Jhia Walker notched the low...
Lincolnwood Lancer’s victory over Athens Warriors
ATHENS —The Lincolnwood volleyball team took their talents to Athens on Monday evening. They dropped the first set, 14-25, but then kicked themselves into gear and won the next two, 25-19 and 26- 24. Coming out on top and continuing their 3-game winning streak as to start the 2022 season.
Pana man charged with meth possession in Shelby County
PANA — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Monday, Daniel Durbin, 40, of Pana, was charged with the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction, a Class 3 Felony. If convicted, the sentencing range is two to 10 years in the...
